Play and stress management

In my childhood years, the setting for the game was basically the street. Today, children in the United States, Europe, and elsewhere are spending more and more time locked in their rooms with video games.

An investigation by the Complutense University of Madrid (2018) found that children’s play in private, indoor and domestic places is around 75%, to the detriment of open and free spaces. The question is not trivial.

For the neuroscientist Michel Desmurget, from the French National Institute of Health, today’s digital natives have lower IQ than their parents. This is due, according to the BBC, to the excessive use of recreational screens (they are different from educational screens), which affects “language, concentration, memory and culture.”

Desmurget says that the brain is not a stable organ, so its final characteristics depend on experience. And a good part of that experience is outside of four walls, in the interaction with other children and adults.

Today dissimilar reasons are argued for preferring false internet security to the dangers of outdoor gaming. It is strictly true that there are threats to children on the street. However, the solution is not isolation. We can do something, taking into account the particularities of each place.

The documentary “Why we play” (The power of play), of the Canadian network CBC, explains in detail the role of the game in the development of human beings. It first shows how the game works in the animal world, where not only dogs, cats and monkeys have fun, but also reptiles and insects. Then, in experiments with mice, it is observed how animals deprived of play suffer greater social anxiety.

The conclusion is revealing: children’s play generates extra capacity to face the setbacks that life will bring us and strengthens our skills to manage stress. Additionally, introducing small calculated risks into parent-child play — such as climbing or overcoming obstacles in nature — will help prevent physical and mental injury in adult life.

As Albert Einstein says, “play is the highest form of research.” Let’s think about it, because the anxiety and stress debate begins in childhood.

