In full confinement due to the coronavirus, Alberto Bueno, a “passionate and crazy soccer player”, as he defines himself, attends OKDIARIO telematically from your home in Portugal. The Madrid footballer is currently active in the Boavista, club in which it feels “important”, and tells us how the quarantine is happening while wants football to return and fans to enter stadiums and hugging celebrating goals.

Question: How is confinement happening?

Answer: We are like everyone, at home. It is being a difficult time. We are seeing that outside, life is not so easy, that many families are having a hard time. We at home have health, our families, who are in Madrid, which is an area that is having a very bad time, because they also have health. Trying to pass the time as fast as possible.

Q: Being confined away from family is complicated …

A: It’s hard. In fact, it is the most time we are using the applications to make videoconferences and stay in touch. Now for a double reason. First, to find out how they are, how everything is happening over there … and second, for a bit to kill time because the hours are long. As much as you look for things to do or activities to do, the day is 24 hours and they are difficult to fulfill.

Q: And on top of that, spending a birthday in quarantine.

A: It will be something I can remember because it is a bit of an unusual birthday. I celebrated it with my wife and my children, surrounded by the people I love the most. I could not put it together with friends and family, which is how I usually celebrate but we will leave it for the future.

Q: What is the training routine like at home?

A: From the moment the decision is made to cancel training, we have a daily plan. We usually train five to six times weekly. The delivery is a day before, they are trainings to do at home. I have a bicycle to do more cardio work. We have to use those tools we have to try to lose as little as possible. Also, try to make our head as active as possible. It is not what we would like, but it is what we have at this time.

Q: Physical work to maintain shape, but no ball …

A: The ball is what we like the most, it is our daily bread. It is sorely missed. You can run on a treadmill, be on a bicycle, lift weights, jump, do many exercises … but really the ball is missing and what is more the atmosphere of the locker room, the desire to compete and win.

Q: What are the team’s virtual talks like?

A: The first thing we do is jokes. The first few minutes we remember anecdotes, which are always reasons for joy and laughter, and then we go back a bit about what the week is and what will be the next. We are making individual daily plans, but possibly we will change it to something more group. Everything is getting together and they are good talks because we have a good time.

Q: Portugal has already canceled non-professional football. Do you know anything about the Portuguese first and second division?

A: We are a bit with that lack of news. It depends on how the virus is going, how it is reacting … The things that are talked about between the WhatsApp groups, but there is nothing confirmed, maybe we can go back to the end of April or the beginning of May to go back to training, but they are things very, very above, without anything certain. We are waiting, with our ears open and wanting this to happen, not only for sport, but for all the work and for the health of many families who are having a hard time.

Q: When and in what way should it be played again?

A: It will be very complicated. The people who are making decisions are going to have an important role. You will not be able to satisfy everyone. I say that I see football as a sport for the spectator, to make people enjoy, so that people vibrate, cry, laugh, jump, hug the person next door … That is always with the public. I feel lucky because I do what I like the most and because I am able with my work to reach many people and make them have emotions.

Q: At Boavista you have again enjoyed soccer.

A: I’m very comfortable. It’s a fantastic city. My family is happy here. At the club I feel like an important player, wanting to achieve new goals and wanting to return to what we had as normal and that we now miss.

Q: How does free time pass?

A: I am all day with my family. I take advantage and go to bed later because I like to have my time to watch series or play a little Play. I get up, I do homework with my older daughter, since there is no school you have to pay attention to that, and then we eat, I do homework with my son and in the afternoon it is more leisure. I train in the afternoon and we watch movies, we have a meal together, we draw … any story so that it is as enjoyable for children as possible.

Q: What about viral challenges?

A: There are always challenges that become fashionable. It is what has so much free time and many thinking heads all over the world, that they are magnificent. The paper one I did and some little story out there. Before this it wasn’t much of doing those things, but so much free time and boredom makes you get into those things.

Q: Now there is a lot of time to think. Has it ever crossed your mind to be a coach in the future?

A: It is something you have in mind, especially when you are turning years. Hopefully my end of career is still far away. Yes, I would like to be related to some sport, which is what I like the most. Be a coach, scouting, sports management … there are three fields in which I can help. It is curious that I am passionate and a little crazy about the sport, I love to watch a lot of soccer, I am always very attentive to everything, but in this quarantine, I have practically not seen a soccer game. It is super surprising, it has not happened to me in my life. I have used the time to be with my family, but I have put aside what I normally used to do: watch soccer, watch any league … ».

Q: It is that life changes without soccer …

A: The competitions have practically stopped. I have not seen nor some Classics that have thrown. I am taking advantage of another way. With children and homework, it takes up a lot of time. And I also spend time with my wife, that when there is season we have trips, games, training … and we do not spend as much time as we would like.

Q: In your career you have seen yourself in various situations: fighting for titles, fighting for permanence, promotions … What objective do you know best to achieve?

A: They are different objectives, but each one is ambitious. A promotion, like that of Valladolid, which was a season full of complications, getting promoted in a super long and competitive league knows very well. When you win a title, imagine, lifting a trophy, feeling like you’ve been champion, it’s also a beautiful feeling. Each thing has its moment, its challenge, its ambition and above all, I am privileged to be able to compete every weekend and above all, face up to fellow professionals to know in each match where your level is and demand the most from you to continue progressing .

Q: The League was very even before the break. Who do you see champion?

A: Madrid wasted a small distance it had. Barça is now above. As always, it will be a competitive championship. I still think there are two teams above the rest. The one who fails less than the two will win the League.

Q: For Madrid many names sound like Mbappé, Pogba, Haaland …

A: The planning of all the teams will be based on what we are experiencing right now. Madrid have great players, if it changes, surely others will be very good. There are attractive players in the market, but always bearing in mind that Madrid has certain requirements and a level that is always very high.

Q: Do you see Joao Félix triumphing at Atlético de Simeone?

A: Joao is a very good soccer player. Being very precocious he made a really good second lap. It is true that what Atlético paid was a high value, but when Griezmann also arrived he came from being a different player in Real Sociedad and ended up being a benchmark before leaving. It seems to me that Cholo is a great coach and can get performance out of Joao Félix despite being different styles.