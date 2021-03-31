Play about “Game of Thrones” wants to bring the kingdom of Westeros to Broadway

LOS ANGELES, Mar 30 (Reuters) – “Game of Thrones” and the fictional world of Westeros will bring to life a stage play that producers hope to bring to Broadway, London’s West End and Australia from 2023, they announced. on Tuesday.

The play will tell the story of the Great Harrenhal Tournament, a competition that took place 16 years before the events narrated in the HBO series “Game of Thrones,” featuring popular characters from the series such as Ned Stark and Jaime Lannister.

The tournament was mentioned in the original series and in George RR Martin’s novels, “A Song of Ice and Fire”, which inspired the show.

“Few in Westeros knew the carnage would come when they gathered at Harrenhal to watch the kingdom’s best knights compete in a great tournament,” Martin said in a statement.

“Now, finally, we can tell the whole story,” added Martin, who is working with playwright Duncan MacMillan on the stage production.

“Game of Thrones,” a medieval fantasy series, was a global phenomenon for HBO, a unit of AT&T Inc.

The network is also developing several “GoT” television prequels, including “House of the Dragon,” which takes place 300 years before the original series.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)