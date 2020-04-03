One of the video game companies that has been the most talked about in recent months is PlatinumGames. The Japanese company launched a campaign called Platinum 4, in which four major announcements would be made. The first announcement of all was the launch of a Kickstarter campaign for the distribution and publication of The Wonderful 101 Remastered, a title that in a short time achieved its initial objective thanks to the great reception from the public. The second announcement was Kamiya’s return to the world of superheroes, thanks to Project G.G, followed by the third announcement, which was the opening of a development studio in Tokyo. Given this great news, we all had very high expectations for what would be the fourth announcement, which was unveiled on April 1. However, that announcement was not as we expected, since that day was April Fools ’Day, or April Fool’s Day in many countries. The fourth announcement was a joke, an alleged collaboration of PlatinumGames with developer Hamster Corporation to make a new version of the arcade game. Terra Cresta.

Fifth ad on the way

Many were the ones who were disappointed by such an “announcement.” However, do not worry, since PlatinumGames has just confirmed on its official Twitter account, that it has a “bonus stage” for this Platinum 4, so we will have a fifth announcement soon.

The # Platinum4 isn’t over! Bonus Stage coming soon… .https: //t.co/GLRQg6RNI8

– PlatinumGames Inc. (@platinumgames) April 3, 2020

The date on which this announcement will be released is still unknown, but we are looking forward to what it is about. However, seeing the “trolley” they have made with the fourth announcement and the collaboration with Hamster Corporation, we remember that last year they were going to make a great announcement also on April 1 (April Fools’ Day), which turned out to be another “Trolled” but with a hidden message. In the video they allegedly announced a new game, in which a superhero was seen, who turned out to be its Executive Director. The armor you saw this one belongs to Platinum Man, is very similar to the one that the protagonist of Project GG has. Will Platinum Man be the protagonist of Project G.G.?

