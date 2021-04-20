platforms with free access movies and series

The successful landing of Netflix in Spain and the creation of video on demand platforms by television networks have accelerated the popularization of streaming consumption in recent years, causing a drastic drop in illegal piracy. The progressive increase in streamer catalogs has in turn allowed a greater openness to the general public, with a greater number of content dedicated to more specialized genres.

The subscription payment system has been imposed on services such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, HBO, Disney +, Apple TV +, Filmin … However, other companies are betting on other business models in which gratuity prevails, based on advertisements that accompany these contents. Below we review some of the companies that have decided to bet on this method of monetization by broadcasting free movies and series.

Rakuten VIKI

Rakuten TV has been offering free content from its catalog for a year. Now the japanese company launches Rakuten VIKI, a new platform associated with asian cinema. This account with a multitude of titles from China, Korea and Japan without the need for registration, although with some added benefits when registering. The platform also offers a Premium section for its subscribers (VikiPass Standard), with a series of additional benefits.

🌸 Spring is in the air and we’re loving every second of it! 🌸 What better way to celebrate this season of love than with these eight fantastic new romances! 💖 Find a new favorite and fall in love all over again! 💕 Watch them all now, on Viki: https://t.co/hxzCwOz5Ah pic.twitter.com/HCPop0oBbO – Viki (@Viki) April 4, 2021

Pluto TV

More than 40 online television channels available to viewers, Pluto TV presents its contents without any type of payment, with the possibility of accessing them on demand. Likewise, the streamer allows access without prior registration. Perfect for those who always forget their password.

iQIYI

This platform is together with VIKI another of the firm bets for Asian audiovisual products, with a growing popularity thanks to the international titles Parasites and Train to Busan, as well as the increase of the audience that watches anime. iQUIYI was launched just a few months ago with Chinese titles and available in Spanish.

Plex

The Plex service shows the possibility of accessing all its contents for free and, in addition, it also has live television. Plex makes it possible to organize multimedia content and has its own premium section. The platform is also expanding its area specifically dedicated to series in other countries, an improvement that could soon reach Spain.

PopCorn Flix

PopCorn Flix offers the transmission of content with a support of feature film ads and web episodes. The property allows the visualization of the contents in the original version. Its foray into streamers is recent and is still in testing, so the platform is undergoing changes these months.

We are Cinema

The public entity of RTVE has its own catalog of Spanish films, for those who enjoy the national cinema. Likewise, it contains the colloquia of some of its flagship programs such as Spanish version, various children’s films and some international content.

🎞️ “I wanted to cause a good chill,” acknowledged the filmmaker who turned the Faculty of Information Sciences of the Complutense University of Madrid into the scene of a gruesome crime. You can see ‘Thesis’ on our portal’ We are cinema’👇https: //t.co/YmylO6tn7C – TVE (@tve_tve) April 10, 2021

Atresplayer

The platform created by Atresmedia is at its best after the success of Poison or the reunion of Physics or chemistry, as well as the arrivals of Castamar’s cook Y Drag Race Spain. The platform has its Premium section for new contents, with the possibility of free access to many of the other contents of the house.

My TV

Mediaset offers the contents of its chain through the streaming service MiTele, which has become its container for the programs, series and movies of the house. For its part, MiTele Plus collects a large part of the most successful programs and fictions of the house, under subscription for payment.

VIX

The streaming service VIX is currently one of the largest directories of Latin American content at an international level. The company has hundreds of films, series and soap operas from all over the world, focusing on content from Latin America. Perfect for those who love movies and series in Spanish.

eFilm

The case of eFilm is very unusual on this list. Its catalog is born from an audiovisual loan system for library users. To do this, you just have to use the card of your Spanish public library, and thus you can access all kinds of content for free and legally.

FilmOn

And for those who are learned in the use of English, FilmOn is presented as the ideal alternative. A way to review hundreds of westerns, action movies or classic titles. The platform has a subscription system and forces the user to give himself last to be able to make use of its audiovisual inventory.

FilmOnCinemania

Crunchyroll

Although Crunchyroll is not a platform to use, but rather serves a regular web page, the truth is that it is a quick and easy way to watch a multitude of anime series dubbed into Spanish. There you can find world-renowned fictions such as One Piece or Naruto. This site also has a premium system.