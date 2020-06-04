Dead Cells, the successful game that mixes fantasy, action and dungeons, has finally come to Android after months of waiting and after the iOS version was released in August last year. Exciting, addictive, full of mystery and with a premise that its mechanics already anticipates: “Death is not the end”.

Few games were eagerly awaited on Android like Dead Cells, the acclaimed title to which a genre was dedicated: ‘Roguevania’. With a dark theme, and starring a headless warrior, we must explore a labyrinthine castle by jumping, opening doors, crossing portals and, of course, we will also have to end everything that moves. Enemies will not be lacking.

Dead Cells, one of the most acclaimed recent indies

Under the mechanics of dungeon exploration, the intricate network of passages through which we will move will change so that games follow one another in a non-linear way. Once we are exploring the different passageways we will discover paths and also portals; that will open the door to the quick trip between the different areas already discovered.

Contrary to what happens in most games, dying in Dead Cells is not a huge trauma since in this way you can redo paths and also obtain certain advantages, such as unlock new levels. The idea is to offer infinity of ways to face the plot since there is no single path with which to reach the end. It’s even more fun to get lost.

With platform mechanics, and a pixelated graphic cut very similar to Castlevania, Dead Cells combines RPG details with its own style of action. We will have to face enemies with different weapons that we can improve, the skills of the character also evolve, we can customize different elements of the game and the map that is available to us is very extensive. All this combined with high-quality graphics and accompanying music from the start: Dead Cells for Android is a highly recommended game.

One of the drawbacks are the controls, they are not too intuitive, even though they can be customized. Price is also an obstacle: Dead Cells has a current cost of 8.99 euros. The quality guarantees the price, yes. And it has another advantage: Playdigious, developers of Dead Cells, offers a 10% discount for the launch on Android.

