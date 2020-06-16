Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Niantic scored a great success with Pokémon GO and practically this mobile title has become the benchmark for everything that has to do with the company. Now that millions of users are enjoying Niantic titles, it was expected that the next step would be to establish a virtual meeting point and this will be given in a few weeks.

Through a publication related to the Pokémon GO Fest 2020, Niantic reported that it will take advantage of the occasion to launch Niantic Social, an online platform where the entire experience with the company’s games will be concentrated and it will be in Pokémon GO where it faces his first challenge. According to the information provided by Niantic, Niantic Social, which will offer a Beta this month, will be a central link where players can strengthen their virtual ties and be aware of the activity of their friends regarding gaming, of course with the games from this company.

In that sense, a GameSpot report indicates that it will also be possible to see all kinds of statistics in games such as Pokémon GO, Ingress Prime and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

