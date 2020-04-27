RPG, racing, multiplayer, simulators … Throughout this confinement we have seen countless games to entertain ourselves while we have to endure quarantine due to the coronavirus. But we still need a category to see in iOS and iPadOS: the platform games. Let’s see what is the best we can find in this genre for Apple’s mobile platforms.

Kero Blaster

The creator of the mythical Cave Story has this great little gem called Kero Blaster in the App Store, where we control a frog that wants to solve your company’s problems. If you like pixel art style, the purchase of 6.99 euros is practically a must.

Super mario run

In Kero Blaster you will have a good story, but in the case of Super mario run you will not need it since its protagonist is well known. Collect coins, dodge enemies and defeat Bowser in the official Nintendo mobile adventure for iOS and iPadOS. You can play the first level for free, the rest of the levels are unlocked with an integrated purchase of 10.99 euros. Essential for plumber fans.

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Another well-known title for those of us who are already a certain age. With Mario’s permission, Castlevania may have been the most popular platform for the Super Nintendo. Take down the enemies of darkness and defeat Dracula so that the darkness is removed. One-time purchase of 3.49 euros in the App Store.

Inside

This stand-alone game is a true work of art. Without dialoguesWith no one to explain what is happening, you must advance through a dark world and understand it on the go. The download from the App Store is free, but to play the full game you must pay an integrated purchase of 7.99 euros.

Oddmar

The adventures of this little Viking have made a place for themselves on the App Store’s list of the most downloaded action games. His aces up his sleeve are good gameplay, a neat soundtrack, and exquisite graphics. One-time purchase of 5.49 euros in the App Store.

Badland 2

Another game that also deserves a mention for its excellent graphics is Badland 2, that based on simple silhouettes allows us to control our character and overcome infinite obstacles. You have it very cheap in the App Store, only 0.99 euros.

VVVVVV

This retro game is relatively short, but represents a real challenge for those who like this style. Your ship has crashed into an unknown wasteland and you must advance to find your companions and be able to return home … but your only weapon is reverse gravity. It costs 3.49 euros and it is a purchase that you will not regret.

Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap

We ended up with a game with one of the best visuals I’ve ever seen on iOS, especially for the expressiveness of its characters. You play a character with the curse of becoming half-animal, and you must go through several levels to find the cure that will return you to your human aspect. Its price is 8.99 euros in the App Store.

