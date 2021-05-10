Platform and assembly line of the Lotus Elise and Exige for sale

Anyone with enough desire and capital will be able to become the new manufacturer of the Lotus Elise and Exige, as the British firm has confirmed that everything necessary to assemble them is for sale, from its famous aluminum platform to all the tools. and machinery necessary to manufacture them.

It is not at all strange that a manufacturer put up for sale the manufacturing rights and the complete assembly line of a discontinued model. This is how many European or North American passenger cars have been manufactured in emerging markets, so it is not surprising that the Hethel firm has decided to put up for sale the platform and all the necessary tools to manufacture the current Lotus Elise and Lotus Exige.

What It is not so common to see such mythical models disappear without a successor of any kind like these Lotus sports cars, which have formed the backbone of this company since the mid-1990s and are now going to disappear at a stroke as a result of the company’s transition to an electric vehicle manufacturer.

The entire current range of Lotus uses derivatives of the same aluminum platform.

It is true that the current range of Lotus will have an indirect substitute in the new Lotus Emira, the latest model equipped with a combustion engine of the company and that will be presented this summer, although this is such a great evolution that it will not to even use the assembly line of its predecessors, since one of the brand’s greatest novelties is the modernization that its factory in Great Britain is undergoing, which is going to launch a highly automated production line. Hence, they have to get rid of all the models currently in production, because in the near future there will be no space for current manufacturing processes.

During a recent interview, Matt Windle, one of the company’s top managers, confirmed that the company plans to sell the platform that serves as the basis for the current Lotus Elise / Exige, as well as all the machinery and tools necessary for its manufacture. Which would mean that these models could have a second chance on the market, either respecting their current characteristics or sporting a new design, as will happen with the model recently announced by the bodybuilder Radford, whose inspiration is the classic Lotus Type 62 but that actually uses the platform and elements of the current Lotus.

Radford aims to resurrect the Lotus Type 62 with the aluminum platform of the Evora

This is not the first time that Lotus has sold the manufacturing rights to one of its models. Caterham precisely has a modernized version of the Lotus Seven manufactured between 1957 and 1973, a long time that reminds us of the 25 years that the Lotus Elise has been in production, which was introduced in 1996.

