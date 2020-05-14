Platelet: said to be the oval cell, present in the blood of vertebrates, devoid of a nucleus, which is involved in the coagulation process. However, according to research recently published by the journal Cell Reports, the function of platelets, or thrombocytes, would go beyond preventing bleeding; because apparently they also favor the inflammatory response of the organism.

The authors of the work, scientists from the University of Bonn in Germany and the University of Sao Paulo in Brazil, led by Bernardo Simoes Franklin, focused their study on a key mechanism of the immune system: the NRLP3 inflammasome. This complex of various proteins promotes the maturation of proinflammatory cytokines, such as interleukin 1 (IL-1).

Most of the available data on inflammasomes comes from experiments carried out in vitro, in macrophage cultures. This underestimates the contribution of other cell types in the process of assembly and activation of the protein complex, as well as the secretion of cytokines. Thus, the researchers cultured mouse and human macrophages separately, as well as human neutrophils and monocytes. Next, they added platelets to the immunocyte cultures and observed a marked increase in the production of IL-1, as well as other cytokines, especially in the presence of a proinflammatory stimulus.

The absence of IL-1 in pure platelet cultures, ruled out these cells as producers of this type of inflammatory cytokines, while confirming their role as stimulators of immunocytes. Also, to perform this function, platelets do not require direct contact with cells of the immune system; because activation depends on a molecule, still to be identified, that they secrete in the medium or in the bloodstream.

For Simoes Franklin and his collaborators the results obtained suggest that the thrombocytes would induce the assembly of the NRLP3 inflammasome inside the immunocytes; probably by activating genes involved in the protein binding process. Consequently, the inflammasome would process and transform immature IL-1 molecules in their active form, which acts as a kind of call signal for other immune cells, which would increase the inflammatory response.

In order to corroborate the importance of platelets in this IL-1-mediated reaction, the team of scientists reduced the number of thrombocytes in adult mice. Interestingly, this decreased IL-1 production after lipopolysaccharide injection. This toxin forms the membrane of Gram negative bacteria and induces a reaction similar to septic shock. The analysis of blood samples from patients infected with the malaria parasite Plasmodium vivax confirmed that the higher the presence of platelets, the higher the concentration of IL-1 in plasma.

Given the involvement of IL-1 in the progression of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatism and diabetes, the finding could have important clinical implications. However, the researchers are cautious and stress the need to deepen their understanding of the immune function of platelets before pointing them out as “movie villains.”

Marta Pulido Salgado

Reference: “Platelets fuel the inflammasome activation of innate immune cells”, by V. Rolfes et al., Cell Reports; 31: 107615, published May 12, 2020.