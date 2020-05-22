Mexico City.- To the industrialists that generate electricity that they sell dearly to the Federal Electricity Commission and who go to court to report that the federal government arbitrarily cancels contracts, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador told them that he is open to dialogue, but with the slogan to defend the interests of consumers of electricity.

“What we are doing is putting order and that there is an even floor. They complain that there is a preponderance of the State, but in the past control was held by private companies against the CFE, “he said.

He clarified that no contract is canceled, and that there is no statism or nationalism of the electricity industry as President Adolfo López Mateos did, but that the consumption of electrical energy is protected and it is guaranteed that rates can be offered at fair prices.

When (national and foreign companies) seized the electrical industry in Salinas’ time, the prices of electricity bills frequently increased. With the dismantling of the CFE, they left the market to private companies with the promise that they would lower prices, and that was not the case, he said during his morning press conference.

“I made a commitment not to increase the price of electricity in real terms, but corruption must be fought not only for moral reasons, but also because many development funds are released. In a country where there is corruption, there is poverty and violence. ”

Summing up: there is a disposition to dialogue with businessmen, but within a Rule of Law, with respect to the Judiciary. Corruption is not accepted and the government will go to court to defend the criteria of the federal government.

The public servants of the CFE have instructions to defend the decision that there are no privileges for the companies. It is not possible that we are going through a health crisis and they want to continue to thrive, he said.

“We are open to dialogue, but the national interest is ahead and nothing that they hire newsletters in foreign newspapers, we cannot allow corruption. What they did was because they were allowed to, because they treated the officials very well, they treated them with great care.

-When his term in government ended, former energy secretaries had jobs in companies, even former presidents went to work for companies that benefited from the contracts. I understand that they are upset but hopefully and that they accept that these are other times, we will no longer allow corruption.

“We are going to allow dialogue with companies. Businesses that did not pay taxes were allowed to do so. Criminal law firms advertised that their clients did not go to jail, because they had influence peddling, there were law firms in charge of looking for ways for large companies not to pay taxes. Now it is different. Now we talk to the managers, we reach agreements and they are paying, that’s why we have not had a drop in collection. We all have to fulfill our obligations, “he concluded.

Seven24.mx

ebv