Plastics factory burns down in Benito Juárez mayor’s office

MEXICO CITY.- Mobilization of emergency units is registered due to a fire in the San Simón Ticumac neighborhood, Benito Juárez mayor’s office.

According to the first reports, the accident is registered in a plastics factory located on Antonio Rodríguez avenue.

Elements of the Heroic Fire Brigade arrived at the site who work to quell the fire that causes a long column of smoke.

While Civil Protection of the mayor’s office Benito Juárez evicts in a preventive way the people who are in the neighboring buildings.

The Proximity Team #BlindarBJ and Civil Protection of the Mayor’s Office is attending a fire in Antonio Rodríguez, San Simón Ticumac. People are being evacuated from neighboring buildings to safeguard their lives. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/24Ty330anp – Mayor of Benito Juárez (@BJAlcaldia) July 7, 2021

Do you need to carry out any procedure? Check the requirements and their cost

* In the following link you will find the latest news

** mca **