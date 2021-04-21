Plasticizers found in Mediterranean turtles

Barcelona, ​​Apr 21 (EFE) .- Scientists from the Institute for Environmental Diagnosis and Water Studies (IDAEA-CSIC) and the University of Barcelona (UB) have found for the first time accumulation of chemical additives associated with plastic in the muscle tissues of Mediterranean sea turtles.

The novelty of this finding is that, although the potential negative physical impact of the ingestion of plastics in this species was already known, it was unknown whether plastic pollution also affected at the chemical level through the accumulation of pollutants in its organism.

“This study shows that plastic pollution not only affects the physical level, when turtles get entangled with plastic garbage or it blocks their digestive tract, but it also affects them at a chemical level through the accumulation of pollutants, such as although these are not visible to the naked eye “, explained the director of the study, Ethel Eljarrat.

The species analyzed, the loggerhead turtle (Caretta caretta), lives in all the world’s oceans, including the Mediterranean Sea and the sampling was carried out between 2014 and 2017 on the Catalan and Balearic coast.

The biologists analyzed 19 chemical compounds associated with plastics that are considered endocrine disruptors, neurotoxins and possible carcinogens, especially organophosphate plasticizers and flame retardants.

The study, published in the journal ‘Environmental Pollution’, reveals the presence of plasticizers in the 44 turtles analyzed, with concentrations ranging from 6 to 100 nanograms per gram of muscle.

These levels are similar to those previously found for other classical organochlorine contaminants such as PCBs or the insecticide DDT.

According to the study, the turtle specimens from the Balearic coast showed higher levels of plasticizers, and this may be associated with the fact that they come from the Algerian basin, where there is a greater presence of plastic garbage in the sea.

Read more

“By ingesting marine litter regularly and voluntarily, since they mistake garbage for food, turtles are one of the groups of animals most exposed to contamination by plastic additives, although we do not know the real impact of such exposure,” said Luis Cardona, professor at the Faculty of Biology and the Biodiversity Research Institute of the UB (IRBio) and co-author of the study.

To identify sources of contamination, the biologists analyzed samples of the turtles’ usual diet (jellyfish, squid, and sardines), as well as samples of marine litter that the turtles ingest, such as bags, plugs, swabs, and floating plastic fragments. and in all the samples they found organophosphate plasticizers.

The study has concluded that compared to those carried out in other marine species, such as whales or dolphins, the levels of chemical additives associated with plastic are higher in loggerhead turtles.

“Organophosphate plasticizers do not biomagnify along the food chain, and turtles are more exposed to plastic garbage since they ingest macroplastics as bags, which they mistake for jellyfish, while in other species the ingestion of microplastics is more common “, Eljarrat concluded.

(c) EFE Agency