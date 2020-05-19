With the advancement of the coronavirus, both face masks and plastic or methacrylate visors have become the most requested products in almost all the world. But experts warn that screens are not as effective as masks, since the majority leaves air on the sides and does not prevent the spread of the virus.

The visors serve to prevent drops of sneezing or coughing from reaching us, but they do not prevent the person wearing it from infecting the environment. They began to be used as medical supplies in hospitals, but due to the lack of masks that occurred at the beginning of the pandemic, people chose to get these screens.

María Enríquez, nurse of the General Nursing Council and member of the Spanish Society of Pneumology and Thoracic Surgery, explained that “droplets do come out with the screen, and they can spread through the environment or surfaces, which does not stop the spread of the virus.”

Also, the nurse warned that screens should always be worn with a mask. “They are used in the healthcare setting, when you are intubating a patient, or performing an aggressive procedure that may splash you. In these cases, both the mouth and nose or eyes must be protected, so the healthcare providers wear glasses or those screens, but we always wear a mask at the same time, “Enriquez reported.

Fernando Simón, director of the Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies of the Ministry of Health, also warned that “a face mask reduces, but a visor reduces less”.

“Anything that prevents these drops from reaching other people, or bringing the surfaces with which they will be in contact immediately, favor a reduction in transmission. Probably not the most perfect mechanism To reduce the risks that a person infects others, that is why it is not the most perfect mechanism for a person to infect us, remember that they can also be infected through the hands, ”he declared.

Still, several doctors report that the coronavirus is also transmitted through the eyes, so the use of screens helps prevent as long as masks are used at the same time.