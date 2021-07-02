Plastic surgery and professional ethics

Article written by Dr. Julio Terrén, plastic surgeon

The word ethics comes from the Greek word “ethos” which means character and custom. From this term “ahetica” is derived, that is to say, the science of “ethos”, of customs; For this reason we can say that ethics is the branch of philosophy that deals with the behavior of man.

Ethics is made up of:

The personal norms that each human being has internalized throughout his life from the training received. The norms that society establishes about what is correct and / or incorrect, and that usually translate into specific rights, obligations or virtues.

Once we know what ethics is, we must be clear that plastic surgery is governed by the same ethical and deontological code as other medical and surgical specialties.

Our specialty can be carried out for functional purposes, such as reconstructive surgeries or those that are responsible for correcting deformations or physical defects, or for purely aesthetic purposes: when the interventions are aimed at mitigating or concealing the effects of the passage of time. , improve the appearance, shape or volume of certain areas of the body …

Now, the most important difference with respect to other branches of medicine is that it is a specialty that moves significant amounts of money, so that, on many occasions, certain professionals prioritize economic performance over the needs of patients, commercializing the profession.

When the profit motive exceeds professional ethics is when the problems begin. The health professional must be loyal to the patient, his health must come before any other convenience.

The surgeon must respect the right of the patient to decide freely once he knows the clinical options available; However, if the patient required a procedure that, for medical, scientific or ethical reasons, was inappropriate or unacceptable, the surgeon would be entitled to refuse to perform the intervention.

The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) establishes in 12 principles the ethical code that every good plastic surgeon should follow when developing their profession:

Serve society while respecting the dignity of all people. Constantly work to improve medical knowledge and skills and make them available to patients and colleagues. Respect medical principles and scientific bases and do not associate professionally with anyone who does not respect them. Protect patients and the profession against incompetent doctors or those who dispense with morals when carrying out their work. Comply with the law and dignify the profession. Report illegal or immoral conduct by any member of the profession. Provide adequate service in an emergency. Do not commercialize the profession. Offer fair and equitable rates with the services offered. Think of the interest and well-being of the patient, not self-interest. The doctor owes loyalty to the patient, so he will keep confidentiality about everything that the patient has entrusted to him. Share doubtful or difficult cases with colleagues. Honor the ideals of the profession.

