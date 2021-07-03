Plastic straws, swabs and plates banned from today across the EU

(Photo: Gerard Bottino / SOPA Images / LightRocket via .)

The sale of plates, cutlery, straws, cotton buds and polythene food containers will be prohibited in the whole of the European Union this Saturday, July 3. In the case of Spain, the Government has ensured that the ban will also be “effective” from this date, despite the fact that the European directive that regulates it has not yet been transposed into the national legal system.

In a recent informative note from the General Sub-Directorate of Circular Economy of the General Directorate of Environmental Quality and Assessment to which Europa Press has had access, the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO) confirms that “the restrictions on the entry into the market and the marking obligations will come into effect as of July 3, 2021 ”.

The European Commission seeks the withdrawal from the market of disposable plastic products for which there are already alternatives and, for this, it approved a Directive on the matter two years ago, which gave the member states until this next Saturday .

Just a month ago, on May 31, Brussels asked the 27 to harmonize the ban on single-use plastics and urged countries to ensure that “the new rules are applied correctly and uniformly” as a whole.

Specifically, the Directive of June 5, 2019 on reducing the impact of certain plastic products on the environment, establishes that from July 3, 2021, the sale of any product made with oxodegradable plastic, with micro-spheres of less than 5 millimeters, cotton buds, plastic cutlery, plates, straws, drink stirring sticks, the balloon stick, the …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.