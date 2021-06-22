Plastic pollution also in the Galapagos Islands

The traditional pristine image of the Galapagos may give the impression that the islands are somehow protected from plastic pollution, but a new study clearly shows that this is not the case.

The team led by Ceri Lewis, from the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom, has found plastic in the seawater off the coast of the island of San Cristóbal, the first of the Galapagos islands that Charles Darwin visited two centuries ago in the course of his famous biological research. And he has also found them on its beaches and within marine animals that live in the area.

In the worst “hot spots”, including a beach used by a rare marine iguana, more than 400 plastic particles were found per square meter of beach. There are less than 500 of these marine iguanas, so it is worrying that they coexist with this high level of plastic pollution.

Plastics were also found within more than half of the marine invertebrates studied, such as barnacles and sea urchins, as well as at the bottom of the sea.

The results suggest that most of the plastic pollution in the Galapagos, which is a world-famous haven of biodiversity, comes through ocean currents. The highest levels of plastic were found on east-facing beaches, which are exposed to pollution carried across the eastern Pacific by the Humboldt Current.

Collection of pieces of plastic on a beach in the Galapagos for analysis. (Photo: Adam Porter)

The research also identifies the Galapagos marine vertebrates that are most at risk of swallowing plastic or having it become entangled in their bodies, such as common hammerhead fish, whale shark, sea lion and sea turtle.

The study is titled “Plastic contamination of a Galapagos Island (Ecuador) and the relative risks to native marine species”. And it has been published in the academic journal Science of the Total Environment. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)