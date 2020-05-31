Plastic artist Christo, famous for his colossal creations based on monuments like the Pont Neuf in Paris or the Reichstag in Berlin, died on Sunday at the age of 84, his collaborators said on his official Facebook account.

The artist, born Christo Vladimirov Javacheff, in Bulgaria, “died of natural causes on May 31, 2020 at his home in New York,” according to a message released by his office on the social network.

Central park

The controversial Bulgarian artist, Christo, who already wrapped the Reichstag in Berlin with plastic in 1995, planted 3,100 umbrellas in California and Japan and surrounded several islands in Florida with floating pink fabric, in addition to wrapping the Pont Neuf on the Senna River in Paris in 1985, he is now preparing a mega-installation that will occupy New York’s Central Park for 15 days.

Christo and his wife and partner, Frenchwoman Jeanne-Claude, colored the park located in the heart of the city orange, as some want, or saffron, as others want, to contrast with the bare trees and the gray tone of winter in the park of Manhattan.

The Gates, Central Park, New York City, 1979-2005 occupies 37 kilometers of the trails that run through the park, through which 7,500 portals were installed at regular intervals and with a height of about two meters from the ground, because some are larger than others. All rolled up with handkerchiefs that will be rolled out on Saturday. The Manhattan project is estimated to have cost about $ 21 million. The work was carried out in Brooklyn, where the couple had lived for 40 years. They have worked on this project since the early 1960s, when they moved to New York.

See too:

Carol Francischini trains on the balcony of her home

.