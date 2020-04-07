Before Saturday, when the Food and Drug Administration (Fda) authorized the trials and the simultaneous use of two treatments –plasma convalescent and hyperimmune globulin— derived from blood of people who had COVID-19 and they recovered, at different points in the United States — New York, Texas, Florida, and Wisconsin Among them — this therapy was already being used for critically ill patients. It had been tested on China and actually much earlier: in the pandemic of Spanish flu. It is currently being analyzed whether the plasma of people with antibodies against the new coronavirus It could be a super power that would not only save lives but also twisting the fate of the global crisis.

“This is an important area of ​​research: the use of products made from the blood of a recovered patient to potentially treat COVID-19, “he said Stephen Hahn, the FD commissionerA, in the statement announcing the trials and the agency’s role in “the partnership between industry, academic institutions and government areas” to coordinate the best access to plasma for people whose immune system fought against SARS-CoV-2.

While the two agents are already practicing in more 100 hospitals in the United States, Biologist Peretz Partensky, who studies what he called the “global immune system”, proposed in Wired that these recovered people, “more than 1 every 34,000 humans on the planet“(At least identified by coronavirus analysis: there could be more, since there are people who never even know that they were carriers because they did not develop symptoms), they are” the ideal candidates for a hopeful idea, the CoronaCorps, a civilian army that can fill gaps in public servicesisolate those vulnerable to infection, help map the spread of the virus and give our medical system a break ”.

Partensky considered that the creation of this civilian body should be a priority: “We need to identify as many immune individuals as possible, certify your immunity officially and interoperable and deploy them in positions of maximum utility, ”he said, in military language. “We are at war and this is ours recruitment. With immunity comes a responsibility“

From a medical perspective, John Roback, researcher in the area of ​​transfusions at the Medical School of the University of Emory told Science News that since a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine will take at least a year“The question is, what kind of treatments could we administer that would truncate this pandemic?” Unlike a vaccine or the development of your own antibodies, which are forms of active immunity, he convalescent plasma is passive: instead of lasting a year, or in some cases the whole life, these borrowed antibodies by someone immune last short period, between weeks and months, but in this case it would meet the in order to change the outcome with which this global crisis threatens.

Convalescent plasma was used in other epidemics caused by coronavirus, such as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS, 2003) and respiratory syndrome in the Middle East (MERS, 2012). But the studies that were conducted were on direct cases and were not controlled by placebos to compare and ensure, which makes them anecdotal evidence. And the same goes for studies that were done on using plasma to treat patients with COVID-19, and as in all cases antivirals were also used, it is not possible to determine precisely the contribution of the antibodies of the recovered to the cure. Hence the importance of the FDA approving the National Convalescent Plasma Project COVID-19.

One of the known cases, for example, is that of Jason García, an aerospace engineer from Escondido, California, that after 20 days of isolation inside his home, during which he suffered moderate symptoms, recovered fully (i.e., tested negative in two analyzes following the disappearance of fever, cough, and shortness of breath) and passed the reincorporation protocol to normal activities, he was contacted by St. Joseph Hospital, Orange County, to request a blood donation.

“It could be the opportunity to save someone’s life that he cannot recover on his own from the disease, “García told CNN. On April 1 he made his donation, which served to transfer antibodies to three patients. One of them was in critical condition: improved, to the point that his oxygen levels rose markedly and since then he has shown a gradual recovery every day. “When I was diagnosed I had a feeling of dread and fear,” explained the engineer, father of an 11-month-old girl. “But it ended with maybe I saved someone’s life.”

Shmuel Shoham, infectious disease specialist at the University Johns Hopkins, is part of the national project and explained to Science News the three branches covered by this research on a large scale: the first is designed to check “if plasma can prevent infection in people exposed to COVID-19 by close contact, such as a family member ”; the second, to verify whether “plasma can make people hospitalized with a moderate picture do not need intensive care“; the third, to establish “whether therapy helps the most serious patients” All are randomized controlled clinical trials.

In addition to blood banks and hospitals seeking to collect plasma from infected who recovered, the Red Cross opened a site with a form to find people who want to make donations.

Jeffrey Henderson, infectious disease specialist at the University Washington in St. Louis, Missouri, He told Science News that a critical step in the trial “is to test whether the plasma from these donors contains neutralizing antibodies, a type of antibody that prevents viruses from accessing host cells. ” As the spike protein surrounding the virus, allowing you to join the cells, is the main objective of the attack of these neutralizers, “the researchers suspect that this class of antibody is what makes convalescent plasma effective”According to the scientific news publication.

In dialogue with NPR / Wisconsin, William Hartman, anesthesiologist and professor at the University of Wisconsin, said it is critical put together a list of recovered potentials who want to cooperate: “I would like to encourage all donors who have recovered from COVID-19 to consider donating their plasma,” he said. “This gives them a wonderful chance to be heroes. All of them they have this super power, which is their plasma, that other people need, and we would be eternally grateful for that type of donation. ”

Participating in the call is the Wisconsin Versiti Blood Center, whose medical director, Jerry Gottschall, added to the radio: “This is probably the first time that this type of convalescent plasma program is going to be done in the United States. Therefore, the cAntity of people who are going to receive this type of product is going to be very large. We are going to find out if it really works in this coronavirus, and it will also tell us a lot about whether it has value in other clinical viral infections. ”

The social aspect, the CoronaCorps that Partensky imagined, is more delicate. While Germany and the United Kingdom consider creating “immunity passports”, and epidemiological authorities such as Larry Brilliant have spoken in favor of the use of “bracelets or stamps on identity documents” so that people can return to the economic activity Sociologists and historians routinely warned about the Adverse effects of such a measure, ranging from discrimination to an even greater strain on the medical system if people most needed to return to work try to get sick to get out of quarantine as soon as possible.

Partensky, however, believes that, unlike the historical memory of atrocities caused by dividing people, in this instance “it is not other humans that divide us, it is the virus ”. And that, he believes, merits another perspective. “This is our choice: Do we use that ability for the benefit of all, or do we keep the superpower of immunity private and protected?”

In any analysis, his proposal involves several material steps: search candidates for the immunity certificate; issue it reliably for different levels of local and international authorities; do the summons to its civilian force of recovered persons of COVID-19 and deploy them in areas of greatest need; create a “global adaptive immune system”.

The constitution of “an army of recovered”, he theorized, would allow two simultaneous ends: “Al turning the sick into healers, we also create a narrative of hope. The bodies of volunteers will contribute to our collective immune system. This is one advantage that humanity has over the virus: our defense strategies are more mutable; we adapt to multiple scales. We can self-organize and allocate our resources for maximum efficiency. We can redistribute the antibodies into our blood, using them as medicine to protect others, sharing our body armor. And we can adjust our battle formation based on epidemiological models and isolate the transmission routes ”.