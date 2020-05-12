© Provided by Agencia EFE

After developing a series of antibodies that neutralize the coronavirus in Israel, the Ministry of Defense announced, companies in the country continue to investigate possible treatments for COVID-19, including one with plasma and a placenta-based cell therapy.

Although Israel is not one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic (254 dead and nearly 16,500 infected with around nine million inhabitants), multiple initiatives have been launched for months in search of solutions to stop the spread of the virus.

The numerous rumors that Israeli scientists had already managed to develop an effective vaccine are not true, but several Israeli companies, in collaboration with medical teams and specialists, have obtained encouraging results in tests and experiments on products intended not to immunize, but to to treat infected patients.

One of them is Pluristem, a regenerative medicine company that is in an advanced phase of testing a placenta-based cell therapy product that could “reduce the incidence and severity of COVID-19 pneumonia or pneumonitis,” he explains. the company.

In a first stage of testing, the Pluristem product, created using proprietary technology, successfully treated seven high-risk patients admitted to intensive care units in Israel with respirators and severe respiratory failure.

In recent days, the company was authorized to start its second phase of testing, in which it will treat 140 intubated and seriously ill patients with injections of the cellular product they developed.

Another company that has put its technology at the service of treating seriously ill patients is Kamada, which describes its product against coronavirus as a “passive vaccine” based on plasma extracted from patients who recovered from the disease.

Plasma, a blood component obtained from donations from patients, would have antibodies generated during the disease that, after a purification process using the company’s own technology, could be applied to the treatment of seriously ill patients.

“This concept has shown in the past to be effective in the treatment of serious infectious diseases,” Amir London, CEO of Kamada, explains to Efe, adding that when the magnitude of the global crisis caused by the coronavirus was discovered, his company put its technology , specialized in plasma-based products, at the service of the fight against the pandemic.

Neither of these two companies, however, has yet completed the tests necessary to market their products, which, while promising, do not yet offer definitive solutions.