Plasm and Secret Network launch MVP bridge connecting Polkadot (DOT) and Cosmos (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) and Polkadot (DOT) have finally connected with each other thanks to an MVP bridge created by Plasm and Secret Network, both projects based on Polkadot and Cosmos. The two projects launched the first iteration of a bridge connecting the two ecosystems yesterday, April 13.

Bridge benefits

According to their recent announcement, the bridge was launched on the Plasm testnet and now allows users to quickly transfer assets from Plasm to Secret and vice versa. Furthermore, users can also do this privately and even use SecretSwap, which is the first AMM exchange on the Secret Network.

Access to the Secret Network privacy layer is a boon for Plasm users. It is hardware-based, with secret nodes and validators that use the Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) to perform operations that require privacy. Meanwhile, these operations are completely untraceable, even for the nodes themselves.

For now, Plasm’s team said they are focusing on becoming one of Kusama’s first parachutes. As soon as this is done, they will implement the bridge on the mainnet and make it more and more decentralized and trustless as they go. Over time, Plasm hopes to become the gateway that other Polkadot projects will use to reach Cosmos.

The interoperability solution with the most potential

As mentioned, the bridge, at least its current implementation, is based on the SecretBridge framework from the Secret Network. It uses multi-signature escrow and has dedicated validators that perform conversions. Of course, this is not the only bridge that exists: there are many projects developing their own interoperability solutions.

However, it offers the most prevalent architecture, which means that it has the greatest potential to one day become the premier model for interoperability solutions. It is a thin client model, where one blockchain is capable of independently evaluating the transaction tests of another blockchain. Then you can make that data available for smart contracts and eliminate any need for middlemen.

The launch marks the first time that Polkadot and Cosmos are connected, and the concept could easily expand to include more Cosmos blockchains.