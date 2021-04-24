Plasencia wins 1-0 at home to Azuaga

04/24/2021 at 8:49 PM CEST

The Plasencia added three points to his scoreboard after achieving a hard-fought victory against him Azuaga, who beat 1-0 this Saturday in the Municipal Sports City of Plasencia. The Plasencia He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Stream away from home (1-2) and the other in front of Miajadas at home (2-1). Regarding the visiting team, the Azuaga reaped a tie to one against the Extremadura B, adding a point in the last game played in the competition and had a streak of three consecutive draws. After the game, the Placentino team is first, while the Azuaga he is sixth at the end of the duel.

The first half of the duel started in an unbeatable way for him Plasencia, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal of Nuñez in the 30th minute. With this result, the first part of the game ended.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the match ended 1-0.

With this result, the Plasencia he gets 43 points and the Azuaga with 26 points.

The next day the Placentino team will play at home against the Miajadas, Meanwhile he Azuaga will seek the triumph in his fief before him EMD Aceuchal.

Data sheetPlasencia:Sergio Moya, Genis, Gallego, Nuñez, Cabezola, Bueno, Jojo, Encada, Aarón, Diaby and Diego GómezAzuaga:Vela, Ruby, Chus Montenegro, Machado, Adame, Puyi, Torralbo, Espada, Barragán, Barragan and S GonzalezStadium:Municipal Sports City of PlasenciaGoals:Nuñez (1-0, min. 30)