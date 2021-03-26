Plasencia receives the Arroyo in its fiefdom

03/26/2021 at 17:26 CET

The Plasencia and the Stream They begin their participation in the Second Phase of the Third Division in search of new objectives, playing this Saturday at 17:00 the match corresponding to the first day at the stadium Municipal Sports City of Plasencia.

The Plasencia ranked 5th in the First Phase of the Third Division with 30 points and figures of 27 goals for and 14 against.

With respect to his rival, the Stream ranked fifth in the previous phase of the league with 25 points and a balance of 15 goals in his favor and 24 against.

The rivals had already met before in the Municipal Sports City of Plasencia and the balance is six victories, one defeat and two draws in favor of the Plasencia. In turn, the locals have a total of four games in a row without losing against this rival in the Second Phase of the Third Division. The last match they played on Plasencia and the Stream in the competition it was in February 2020 and ended with a score of 1-0 for the visitors.