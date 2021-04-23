Plasencia receives Azuaga

04/23/2021 at 5:31 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 5:30 p.m. the match of the fifth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which we will see the victory at Plasencia and to Azuaga in the Municipal Sports City of Plasencia.

The Plasencia faces with reinforced spirits for the match of the fifth day after winning their last two games 1-2 and 2-1, the first against the Stream at home and the second against him Miajadas in his fiefdom. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won three of the four games played to date, with 35 goals for and 19 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Azuaga reaped a tie to one against the Extremadura B, adding a point in the last match played of the competition, so he will try to continue adding points to his scoreboard against Plasencia. Of the four games he has played in this season of the Second Phase of the Third Division, the Azuaga he has won zero of them with a figure of 22 points in favor and 30 against.

Regarding the results at home, the Plasencia he has won every game he has played at home so far. At the exits, the Azuaga has a record of a loss and a draw in two games that he has played so far, which means that he will have to put a lot of effort into his visit to the stadium of the Plasencia if you want to improve these figures.

Previously, there have been other clashes in the fiefdom of the Plasencia and the results are eight wins, one loss and two draws in favor of the local team. At the same time, the streak of the locals is remarkable, who have won two games in a row at home against the Azuaga. The last time both teams met in this competition was in November 2019 and the match ended with a 1-2 result for the hosts.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that the Plasencia they are ahead of the visiting team with an advantage of 14 points. The Plasencia He arrives at the meeting with 40 points in his locker and occupying the first place before the game. On the other hand, the visitors have 26 points and occupy the sixth position in the competition.