Plants found under Greenland ice

History captured under the ice

Finding twigs and leaves instead of sand and rocks therefore suggests that Greenland could have counted a boreal forest in the recent geological past, where today we can find only ice, as most of Greenland is covered by an ice sheet that extends 1.7 million square kilometers, according to the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC).

The discovery revealed that the ice sheet is more fragile to climate change than previously thought, putting all coastal cities at risk if it melted again, and The study authors warn that the melting of the Greenland ice sheet could cause a rise of more than 6 meters in sea level worldwide.

“Greenland may seem distant but it can melt quickly, pouring enough into the oceans so that New York, Miami and Dhaka are submerged in the water”, clarifies the geoscientist Paul Bierman, co-author of the work.

And it is that, according to this study, we have to take into account that most of the Greenland ice disappeared relatively recently, which does not bode well for the stability of the current ice sheet in response to human-caused climate change.

“This is not a twenty-generation problem. This is an urgent problem for the next 50 years “Bierman continues.

Understanding the Greenland Ice Sheet in the past is critical to predicting how it will respond to global warming in the future and how quickly it will melt.