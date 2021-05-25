Planting of corn in the US is 90% complete and soybean in 75%: USDA

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, USA (Reuters) – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said American farmers had planted 90% of their planned acres of corn as of Sunday, just below the average estimate of 91%, in a survey. to Reuters analysts.

In a report released Monday, the USDA said corn planting progress was above 80% from the previous week and above the five-year average for this time of year, which is also 80%.

Pre-report trade estimates from 12 analysts polled by Reuters for the week ending Sunday ranged from 90% to 93%.

The soybean planting was 75% complete by Sunday, according to the USDA, down from 61% the week before. The figure was below the average analyst estimate of 80%, but above the five-year average of 54%.

The USDA rated 47% of the US winter wheat crop as good to excellent, one percentage point lower than the previous week, defying the median expectation of analysts for an improvement of two points.

USDA’s first spring wheat condition ratings for the season pegged 45% of the crop as good to excellent, matching the lowest in a wide range of analyst estimates.

The USDA said the crop was 94% seeded, in line with the operators’ average estimate and above the five-year average of 85%.

All figures are expressed as a percentage:

Category Average USDA Range USDA is

analysts analysts week week

pass

Planted corn 91 90-93 80 90

(percentage)

Planted soybeans 80 76-85 61 75

(percentage)

Spring wheat 94 90-97 85 94

planted

(percentage)

Conditions of 57 45-70 NA 45

spring wheat *

Conditions of 50 48-52 48 47

winter wheat *

*Percentage

good / excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)