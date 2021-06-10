Plant-based eating: the 10 Netflix documentaries that best explain its benefits

There are no doubts: Following a plant-based diet is the future of humanity. Today more than ever we know that it is a sustainable lifestyle that is decisive in the prevention of chronic diseases and the protection of the environment. Not surprisingly in recent years, renowned scientists and health organizations around the world, do not stop talking about its benefits.

Fortunately, more and more people are interested in entering this fascinating lifestyle and learning more about it. The good news is that we currently have very good quality documentaries available that they analyze all areas of food and veganism, covering the most relevant topics: the treatment of animals and the ethics that surround it, food production methods, including industrial agriculture, health benefits, the environmental impact of animal agriculture and misconceptions about consumption of meat. Without a doubt these innovative content will broaden your vision and they will help you make healthier choices for your family and the planet.

1. The Game Changers

Especially relevant content for athletes, especially those who have certain limiting beliefs about muscle mass and plant-based diet. This documentary comes to break the myths created around athletes and the consumption of large amounts of meat and other dairy products to obtain enough protein to feed the muscles. It is literally a new approach that changes the way we have viewed sports and nutrition for years. Produced by James Cameron, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan, it arrives to confirm the benefits of betting on the consumption of proteins from plants and how they are the best ally to eliminate the intake of animal products The benefits? Less inflammation, lower risk of heart disease, hypertension and type 2 diabetes, and greater sexual performance. In this compelling documentary, he features the valuable collaboration from James Wilks, a former UFC fighter and martial arts expert who travels the world in search of the truth about meat, protein and strength.

2. What the health

What the health is one of the most realistic and raw content on the subject. In fact it has been critically acclaimed as “The documentary on health that health organizations don’t want you to see.” This wonderful content follows the journey of filmmaker Kip Andersen as he uncovers the unhealthy relationships between the state, the animal agriculture industry, and Big Pharma. The most relevant thing is that it examines and exposes the consequences for the health of the consumption of meat and dairy, as well as existing efforts to cover them up. It is an investigative documentary that raises awareness about the global health crisis and responsible food consumption.

3. Cowspiracy

Cowspiracy is the equivalent of the antecedent to What the Health, both created by the magnificent duo of filmmakers, Kip Andersen and Keegan Kuhn. Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret, is an environmental documentary that reveals chilling facts about the most destructive industry today: animal agriculture. It reflects with enough scientific precision how animal agriculture is the main cause of several problems facing our planet today, just to mention a few issues: water pollution, deforestation, species extinction and erosion of the topsoil. The list goes on, it is long and worrying. Undoubtedly a new vision to question ourselves about consumption excessive amounts of animal products and their origin.

4. Earthlings

For all animal lovers, this documentary is worthy of ending the tissue box. Addresses the excessive use of animals in industry, for food, clothing, pets and entertainment, as well as scientific purposes. With the incredible collaboration of Joaquin Phoenix, this film delves into pet stores, animal shelters, puppy mills and other similar organizations, revealing their daily practices through graphic footage.

5. Fork Over Knives

The main inspiration for this documentary film is to invite society to follow a diet based on whole foods and vegetables, to reverse or prevent various chronic diseases. It also emphatically emphasizes the effects of one of the greatest evils of modern Western society: the high consumption of ultra-processed. A clear invitation to bet on the consumption of whole plant-based foods as the future of our health. This film examines the work of physician Caldwell Esselstyn and professor of nutritional biochemistry T. Colin Campbell, stating that certain diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and heart disease, can be prevented by consuming a plant-based diet and avoiding food. processed and of animal origin.

6. Blackfish

Another content to make us cry is Blackfish. It tells the story of Tilikum, an orca captured in 1983 off the coast of Iceland and held captive by SeaWorld. For many it is the infamous killer whale responsible for the deaths of three humans, including two killer whale trainers. However this documentary comes to break any belief in this regard and focuses on check the consequences of keeping killer whales in captivity and it also challenges SeaWorld’s statements about the quality of life of orcas in captivity (which they presume is similar to the living conditions of wild killer whales). The documentary also includes interviews with the Non-Human Rights Project’s scientific director, Lori Marino, and former killer whale trainers. Blackfish demonstrates how when caught and separated from their species, whales suffer from severe stress and various health problems.

7. Okja

It is more of a film than a documentary, however it is worth watching since the heart of its message invites us to follow a vegan diet. It tells the moving story of Mija, a South Korean girl, and her huge super pig friend Okja; However, everything changes for them when a family-owned multinational company in New York takes Okja and puts her in a laboratory in New Jersey where she is treated violently and forcibly raised with another pig. This Netflix movie touches the delicate bond between a human being and an animal.

8. Peaceable Kingdom

There is a first version of this content from 2004, which features several farmers who said no to the slaughter of animals and their journey towards conversion to veganism. Subsequently, a more current version emerges in 2009, with the title Peaceable Kingdom: The Journey Home. This documentary explores the experiences of people with traditional agricultural backgrounds in their moral struggle with their way of life. It talks about healing and transformation, showing the farmers’ relationship and connection with the animals in their care, while at the same time offering a glimpse into the complicated network of social and economic forces that create its internal conflict. It also covers another wonderful scenario about animal rescue.

9. Vegucated

A clear vision on the challenges of converting to veganism. This documentary is based on the stories of three New Yorkers who love meat and dairy, who are not at all aware of how their food choices affect not only their bodies but the Earth in general The challenge? Follow a vegan diet for six weeks. This documentary explores the challenges on their path to veganity, as they uncover the horrible secrets of animal agriculture and the dairy industries. Undoubtedly a great proposal for those who hesitate to join to follow a plant-based diet, an intimate vision of three ordinary people who are committed to a change.

10. Fat, Sick, and Nearly Dead 1

Without a doubt Fat, Sick, and Nearly Dead, is one of the most surprising content on the devastating effects of following a lifestyle based on processed foods and fast foods. It’s about the story of Joe Cross, an overweight man of 45 kilos suffering from an autoimmune disease, without a doubt is an inspiring documentary that talks about finding the answer to be and stay healthy. A great story about how inspiring it can be trusting yourself and the body’s ability to heal. The documentary tells of his process with the change of junk food, for fresh fruit and vegetable juices. Along the way, she meets and talks with hundreds of Americans about food and health – certainly an inspiring story that also talks about holistic healing and human connection.

–

It may interest you: