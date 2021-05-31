Plant-based diet: What is the WHO position on this type of diet

In recent months the hottest nutrition topic has focused on follow a plant-based diet. In a way, it is nothing new to talk about the long list of benefits of following a vegetarian diet, most of them focused on disease prevention and the environment. However, we cannot deny that many people wonder about its scientific support or if it is a simple fad. First thing’s first: a plant-based diet is famous for treating and even reversing many of the current chronic degenerative diseases, which precisely in most cases are the result of the modern lifestyle and diet, commonly constituted by the consumption of high amounts of products of animal origin and industrialized. Not surprisingly, there are data released by the World Health Organization (WHO) in which they suggest that obesity, together with cardiac and circulatory complications, cancer, and respiratory diseases, are at the head of the incidence of death indicated the WHO. It’s not by chance.

Based on the above, the WHO has been very clear and forceful in this regard, following a healthy and balanced diet throughout life helps prevent malnutrition in all its forms, as well as different non-communicable diseases and health disorders. However, the increase in processed food production, rapid urbanization and change in lifestyle have led to a change in eating habits. It is no secret to say that today, people consume more hypercaloric foods, fats, refined sugars and salt / sodium; on the other hand, this is more negatively complemented by a low consumption of fruits, vegetables and dietary fiber.

In addition, there are large studies in this regard, such is the case of recent studies in England and Germany in which they showed that vegetarians had a 40% less likely to develop cancer, compared to consumers of different types of meat. To the body of evidence are added the scientific references that have been given in the United States, such is the case of the discoveries of the Harvard University researchers who focused on separating the effects of eating meat, from other factors and in general the studies showed significant reductions in cancer risk among those who avoided meat. In contrast, Harvard studies showed that people who eat meat every day have about three times the risk of colon cancer compared to those who rarely eat meat.

What does the WHO suggest?

Broadly speaking, the position of the WHO is to follow a conscious and balanced diet, inspired by the following parameters and which in no coincidence match the plant-based pattern.

– Bet on an abundant consumption of fruits, vegetables, legumes (such as beans, lentils, chickpeas and beans), nuts and whole grains (for example, unprocessed corn, millet, oats, wheat or brown rice). Of which the consumption of at least 400 grams, that is the equivalent of five servings of fruits and vegetables a day, except potatoes, sweet potatoes, cassava and other starchy tubers.

– Less than 10% of total caloric intake from free sugars, is the equivalent of 50 grams (or about 12 level teaspoons) in the case of a person with a healthy body weight who consumes approximately 2000 calories a day. It is worth mentioning that for additional health benefits, the ideal would be a consumption of less than 5% of the total caloric intake. Free sugars are all those derivatives that manufacturers and consumers add to food or beverages; That is why they are mostly present in processed foods and fast foods, as well as the sugars naturally present in honey, syrups, juices and fruit concentrates.

– Less than 30% of the daily caloric intake from fat. As we have mentioned previously, not all fats are the same and there are some sources that are the best alternative, since they do not contain saturated fats: fatty fish, avocados, nuts, seeds and in sunflower, soy, canola and olive oils. It is important avoid those saturated fats present in fatty meat, sausages, butter, palm and coconut oil, cream, cheese, clarified butter and lard. Like trans fats, present in industrially produced foods, present in frozen pizzas, pies, cookies, cakes, cooking oils, and fast foods. The WHO’s suggestion is to reduce the intake of saturated fat to less than 10% of the total calorie intake, and that of trans fat to less than 1%. In particular, industrially produced trans fats are not part of a healthy diet and they should simply be avoided, which is consistent with the benefits of following a plant-based diet.

– The consumption of sodium is another of the most fundamental measures, it is well known that excess salt in the diet is a direct cause of hypertension, cardiovascular diseases and fluid retention. The measure suggests the consumption of less than 5 grams (about a teaspoon) a day and the salt should be iodized.

Finally, by following these recommendations, we will be directing our efforts to follow a plant-based diet, since the proposal is to create long-term sustainable habits by choosing to consume a large amount of vegetables, fruits, cereals, legumes and nuts, and their diet is low in saturated fat and relatively high in unsaturated fat, complex carbohydrates, and fiber. In addition, it has been shown that several of the characteristics of a vegetarian diet they favorably influence cardiovascular risk factors, obesity, cognitive impairment, mental health problems, and cancer. It is no secret to say that vegetarians naturally tend to be leaner and smoke less, factors that are triggers for total cardiovascular and cancer mortality.

Although the exact composition of a varied, balanced and healthy diet will be determined by the characteristics of each person (age, sex, lifestyle and degree of physical activity), the cultural context, the food available in the place and the eating habits . However, the basic principles of healthy eating remain the same and coincide with the plant-based diet. Go ahead and try this new lifestyle! You will quickly notice its benefits.

–

It may interest you: