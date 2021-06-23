Plant-based diet: how much it helps to lose weight and how to start one



A recent study has found that people who consume around 85% of plant-based foods live longer and are healthier, with fewer chronic diseases.

Following a plant-based diet is the most trending and recommended food proposal to improve health, protect the environment, prevent chronic diseases and lose weight. Not in vain in recent months the number of scientific studies supporting its benefits has grown by leaps and bounds, the undoubted thing is every day more people are interested in following this lifestyle and that is why it is worth talking a little more about it.

Plant-based eating patterns focus primarily on the consumption of plant-based foods. It is worth mentioning that they not only include fruits and vegetables as one might believe at first and in a very basic scheme, a plant-based diet is incredibly rich in nutrients. Which are usually obtained in addition to nuts, seeds, oils, whole grains, legumes and beans. There is also another aspect that makes it a wonderful alternative, it is not synonymous with being vegetarian or vegan, much less is it related to a total ban on the consumption of meat and dairy. Rather, it is inspired by choosing proportionally more foods from plant sources.

Much nutrition research has examined plant-based eating patterns, particularly the Mediterranean diet and the vegetarian diet. The Mediterranean diet is based on foods of plant origin; but it also includes the consumption of fish, poultry, eggs, cheese and yogurt a few times a week, it also proposes limiting the intake of meat and sweets less frequently. The truth is that through large population studies and randomized clinical trials, it has been shown that the Mediterranean diet is a great strategy to reduce the risk of heart disease, metabolic syndrome, diabetes, certain cancers (specifically colon, breast and cancer). prostate). It is also very useful for reducing depression, improving mood and enhancing mental health, in aspects such as memory.

On the other hand, it has also been shown that vegetarian diets support health and they are associated with great benefits to reduce the risk of developing coronary heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and provide greater longevity. In such a way that one of the great advantages of following a plant-based feeding scheme is that It can truly be customized based on each person’s dietary preferences. Which is largely the secret to its success, as the results are much more sustainable in the long run.

Although it is no secret to talk about the therapeutic benefits of plant-based diets, one of the main reasons that attract the attention of many people is their benefits to accelerate weight loss It’s true? The first thing we have to say is that for 20-30 years scientific studies have analyzed non-vegan populations and have shown that those who eat a majority of plant foods tend to gain less weight over time than those who eat more meat, dairy and eggs. The most interesting of all is that there are follow-ups from renowned institutions such as Harvard and the Epic study in Europe, which have been following people for 20 to 30 years and have confirmed that people who consume around the 85% of plant-based foods live longer and are healthier, with fewer chronic diseases. Among which obesity stands out.

Therefore, following a plant-based diet can benefit weight loss. As long as a balanced diet is followed. One of the main mistakes that stop weight loss, is the high consumption of dairy and high-fat products They tend to increase daily caloric intake. Therefore, it is important to take special care with the consumption of whole milk, very ripe cheeses, cream, cream and margarines. In addition, experts emphasize that it is very important to avoid processed vegan products, in many cases they are high in salt, fat and additives that damage health.

Also to guarantee weight loss it is important to follow a diet based on the consumption of whole foods. They are satiating, rich in fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidantsTogether they provide everything you need to lose weight with a lot of health and nutrition. Best of all, a plant-based diet can be incredibly varied, creative, and generous. Bet on integrating legumes such as chickpeas, lentils, peas, black beans and green beans, they are full of protein and fiber and are associated with great qualities for intestinal health. This accelerates weight loss and promotes purification of the body.

How to start with a plant-based diet?

– Eat lots of vegetables. Be much more generous with the use of vegetables for lunch and dinner, fill half the plate with a colorful and filling mixture.

– Change the way you think about meat. Bet on consuming smaller amounts of meat. Follow the rule of the Mediterranean diet: eat meat as a garnish, never as the main dish and limit your intake to special occasions.

– Eat healthy fats. They are a great ally of health and weight loss, bet on variants such as olive oil, olives, nuts and butter.

– Cook a vegetarian meal at least one night a week. It is a great way to start, bet on creating preparations with the use of whole grains, beans and abundant vegetables. You will notice how you feel lighter than ever.

– Includes the consumption of whole grains for breakfast. Start with alternatives like oatmeal, quinoa, buckwheat, or barley. Bet on adding red berries or any fresh fruit, nuts and seeds.

– Increase the consumption of greens. It is very important to have a varied consumption of vegetables, the most recommended variants are green leafy vegetables such as kale, collard greens, chard, spinach, broccoli, cabbage and other vegetables every day.

– Watch the cooking methods. Bet on steaming, grilling, sautéing or baking, it is the best way to preserve the flavor and nutrients of food.

– Create a complete meal around a salad. This is a great tip that will become one of your favorites, salads can be the most creative and generous. Bet on using all kinds of lettuce, spinach, arugula and kale bases, add colorful vegetables and fruits, legumes, tofu, herbs and spices.

