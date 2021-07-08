Plant-based diet: foods that prevent heart disease



The lifestyle, the quality of diet and habits such as smoking, excessive alcohol consumption and ultra-processed, are aspects that are directly related to the increase in the risk of heart disease.

Photo: Photo by Sam Lion from Pexels / Pexels

Do you want to improve your health? Italian researchers recently published in the journal Cardiovascular Research, which belongs to the European Society of Cardiology, a research paper on eating habits and heart disease. According to their findings, they obtained enough evidence to conclude that eating less salt and animal protein, and therefore more plant-based foods, is associated with a lower risk of heart disease. Experts recommend following a diet that includes whole grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes, oily fish, healthy fats and nuts. Which in a way is a scheme that perfectly matches the Mediterranean lifestyle, which is recognized as the best plant-based diet scenario and which is outstandingly associated with immense benefits for cardiovascular health.

According to study author Gabriele Riccardi, who is a professor at the University of Naples Federico II in Italy, this study comes to break with certain myths of the past. A mistake that was made in the past was to consider a component of the diet as the specific enemy, today we know that everything influences and it is essential to find the balance of nutrients in the diet. In addition to betting on all the measures that lead us to a healthy lifestyle. Among the most relevant findings of the study are the dietary recommendations that Italian scientists established as basic measures For the prevention of heart disease, the following points.

– On the consumption of meats. Red meat such as beef, pork, and lamb should be limited to two 3.5-ounce servings per week. While in the case of poultry, up to three 3.5-ounce servings are recommended and in the case of fish two to four 5.3-ounce servings a week. Processed meats like bacon, hot dogs, and salami should be eaten only occasionally. It is worth mentioning that the researchers propose avoiding the consumption of red meat, instead of red meat and replacing it with four servings of 6.3 ounces of legumes a week.

– More healthy fats. They propose to replace butter and other animal fats with non-tropical vegetable fats, such as the magnificent olive oil, avocado, nuts and avocados. The daily intake of one ounce of walnuts is advised.

– Colorful fruits and vegetables. They also recommend eating 14 ounces a day of fruits and vegetables, it is important to bet on the freshest and seasonal variants.

– Dairy in moderation. These products are usually a great nutritional ally, it is important to bet on the low-fat versions and choose fresh cheeses such as cottage cheese and yogurt. There are additional studies in which it has been shown that small amounts of dairy appear to have a protective effect, because they are fermented. The magic numbers are just under 2 ounces of cheese and about 7 ounces of yogurt per day. In fact, it is an important suggestion that helps us confirm the role that intestinal bacteria play and how they influence cardiovascular risk.

The truth is that for years research on the connections between diet and heart disease has come to light, a few decades ago studies focused on the analysis of specific elements such as cholesterol. Therefore, the diet recommendations were somewhat limited and focused on avoiding the consumption of foods with a high cholesterol content, such as the controversial eggs and, in general, various products of animal origin. Today we know that a heart-healthy diet should be varied, colorful, rich in essential nutrients and antioxidantsAlthough the best recommendation is that it be plant-based, it is important to mention that this does not mean that products of animal origin are “prohibited.”

Complementary to the Italian study surge valuable information released by the prestigious Harvard University, who join those who point out that the best diet to prevent heart disease is indeed plant-based. They recommend that it be based on an abundant consumption of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, nuts, fish, poultry, vegetable oils, the only difference is that they are more strict with respect to the consumption of red and processed meats: they propose to avoid them altogether. They also emphasize the importance of avoiding the consumption of processed foods, which are rich in added sugar, refined carbohydrates, sodium and trans fats.

According to their data, people with diets consistent with plant-based dietary patterns are less prone to chronic diseases: they had a 31% lower risk of heart disease, a 33% lower risk of diabetes and a 20% lower risk of stroke.

On the other hand, a randomized controlled trial found that a Mediterranean diet supplemented with extra virgin olive oil or walnuts (both rich sources of unsaturated fats) reduced the incidence of major cardiovascular events among heart disease patients during a 4.8-year follow-up period. This study highlighted that low-fat diets are not beneficial for heart health and emphasizes the importance of incorporating healthy fats, such as those included in the Mediterranean diet, is the best scheme to improve heart health and also benefits weight loss.

In conclusion we can say that although the studies we have mentioned may have some minimal differences, in general the dietary suggestions to protect cardiovascular health coincide in the benefits of a plant-based diet and the best example of this is the Mediterranean diet. Best of all, it is a scheme that is not strict or specific, which makes it much easier to incorporate into your daily lifestyle.

Let us remember that as such the Mediterranean diet is a lifestyle that encompasses traditions, recipes, customs and the consumption of fresh and local products. Therefore the chances of creating creative, nutritious and characterful menus are immenseFurthermore, we cannot fail to mention that the Mediterranean diet is associated with a long list of additional health virtues. It is the perfect scheme for long-term weight loss, it is associated with benefits to improve brain function, it is ideal for combating dementia, depression and altered moods. Strengthens the immune system, increases longevity, protects the body from free radicals and inflammation, which without direct cause of multiple degenerative diseases.

–

