Plans WWE had for the calendar of events after SummerSlam 2020.

The company of WWE I had planned 5 pay-per-views to take place after the event SummerSlam 2020, at least before the global pandemic of COVID-19 changed everything.

According to the report of the account of Wrestle Votes on the Twitter social network, WWE had the calendar of events after SummerSlam 2020 as follows:

WWE Clash of Champions – September 20 in Newark.

WWE Hell In A Cell – October 18 in Atlanta.

The return to Saudi Arabia – November 5.

WWE Survivor Series – November 22 in Dallas.

WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs – December 20 in Chicago.

This schedule will depend on whether WWE in the coming months he can perform his shows with the public. However, we will have to wait to see how the progress of the phases develops and that it is allowed to carry out shows with the public and not behind closed doors as we have seen throughout these last months in the WWE Performance Center.

WWE’s next pay-per-view, Backlash.

WWE Backlash is the next pay-per-view to the calendar view of WWE. The event will take place on June 14 behind closed doors at the WWE Performance Center of Orlando. At the moment we have two confirmed bouts for the event. One of them is the starting opportunity to Bobby lashley versus Drew McIntyre for the world championship of WWE and the other contest is between two great legends of WWE. Edge and Randy Orton They will have their second round in a single match to write one more chapter of their rivalry.

There are still several bouts to confirm for WWE Backlash, and don’t forget that from our website Wrestling planet we are reporting every news about the event.

