Although there are many films that are suffering setbacks in their production due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the writer and director James Gunn wanted to make clear through his Twitter account that both the expected ‘The Suicide Squad‘ as ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘They continue with the initial plans intact.

‘The Suicide Squad’ began filming in September after Warner Bros. hired Gunn to direct the reboot / sequel to the 2016 David Ayeren-directed film. This was after Disney and Marvel fired him from the Guardians’ third installment, due to Some offensive tweets that the director published years ago. Later everything was fixed and Gunn started working on ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ once the postproduction of ‘The Suicide Squad’ finished.

James Gunndio himself concluded the production of ‘The Suicide Squad’ on March 2, in an advertisement full of emotion because during the same the director suffered two major losses. The first was her father’s, and just a couple of weeks before the end of filming her dog’s.

All in all, Gunn assured that despite everything he had lived through some of the most gratifying moments in the shooting of a movie, among other things thanks to the professionalism, talent, compassion and kindness of a cast and a team that inspired each day.

The cast is made up of David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Joaqun Coso, Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, Maylin Ng, Flula Borg, Sean Gunn, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi, Alice Brage, Steve Agee, Tinashe Kajese, Daniela Melchior, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie and Michael Rooker.

Davis, Robbie, Courtney and Kinnaman will apparently play the same roles they already had in the 2016 movie, i.e. Amanda Waller, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, and Rick Flag, respectively. Also, around there we see old friends of Gunn like David Dastmalchian, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, Steve Ageey Michael Rooker.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ director James Gunnescribe and directs this film which will act as a smooth reboot for the franchise and, if nothing goes wrong, hit theaters on August 6, 2021. For his part, Chuck Roveny Peter Safran will be the producers, with Nik Korda as executive producer.

Based on the DC comic created by Robert Kanigher and Ross Andru in 1959, ‘Suicide Squad’ premiered in August 2016 earning a worldwide collection of $ 750 million for a budget of $ 175 million. She also obtained an Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairdresser, being the first film in the DC Universe to obtain a statuette.

On The Suicide Squad? We are still on schedule as of now. https://t.co/bP9XDHFDsJ – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 9, 2020

Right now there’s no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move. We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine. https://t.co/URRFXX58r3 – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020

I wish we were but, as you might imagine, although editing #TheSuicideSquad has been pretty smooth in the time of quarantine (I’m working on the cut right now), there are a lot of other factors slowed – some of those related to releasing images, trailers, etc. https://t.co/Mk64ax3fUu – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020