Plans for the new Captain America

With Sam Wilson as the new Captain America, Marvel Studios would already prepare great productions headed by the hero after Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

One of the most shocking news in recent months in the UCM was the inclusion of Sam wilson like the new Captain America. The arrival of the character in this new suit gave Phase 4 a whole range of possibilities.

This is why a few weeks ago The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the making of a fourth hero film, placing Anthony Mackie as the protagonist. However, the news would not stop here for the ‘Sentinel of Freedom’.

Thus, two great plot arcs sound to come to the big screen with such a character as the main one.

The first of them would be developed in his next solo film and it would be about the Skrull. This information was leaked by the insider Daniel Richtman.

The above would not be unreasonable, because Captain Marvel introduced such a race to Marvel Cinematic Universe and little by little they have gained more strength. The shapeshifters appeared in Wandavision and will have an important role in this phase, as well as will be the central scheme of the series Secret invasion, from Disney +.

With this on the table, the same could happen as in the comics, in which there was already so much tension caused by such aliens that it was not known who was an imposter.

Civil War 2?

On the other hand, a rumor has arisen that there is a megaproject in the folder of Kevin Feige (CEO of Marvel studios), which is related to Civil war 2. In this, Wilson would be one of the leaders of the factions. Thus, the former military man and his gang would face a group led by Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel).

This would make room for new superheroes included in future productions, as well as the studio’s most recent ones. This is the case of She-hulk, Moon knight, Iron heart, among others.

However, such a version of the comics would be a little different than what it was in the cartoons, but it is still an interesting speculation. Neither of the two possible tapes has been confirmed by the production company so far.