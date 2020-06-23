Charlotte Flair was dropped from television this week. She requires surgery during a time when WWE was positioning her to take over Becky Lynch’s empty spot in the red cast. WWE already has plans for her return when she’s ready.

The Queen was brutally attacked on RAW, and that served to send her off, as she requires surgery on an injury.

Click here for our full coverage of this week’s WWE RAW.

Plans for Charlotte Flair’s return

During the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Charlotte Flair is poised for a title fight in a triple threat upon her return. She might wish for another title for her collection, but Nia Jax and Asuka will be waiting to stop The Queen’s return.

“The idea is a triple threat fight between Nia, Asuka and Charlotte by the time Charlotte returns.”

There is no date yet for Charlotte Flair’s return. His surgery has nothing to do with his shoulder, but no other information is currently known about exactly what procedure he requires.

WWE has plans for Charlotte Flair every as long as she can return. At this point, the hope is that she will return for SummerSlam, but nothing is final.

