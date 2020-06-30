Last week on RAW we saw that Zelina Vega’s associates Angel Garza and Andrade were finally on the same page and it seemed like the two of them were on their way to glory in the tag team division.

While discussing the fight between Andrade, Garza, and The Viking Raiders this week, Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer argued that Andrade and Garza were going to win the couples belts at some point.

“Andrade and Angel Garza are being groomed as the next challengers for the tag team championship against Street Profits. I don’t know if they are going to win, at some point they were going to do it (before heyman’s dismissal), but they are being prepared to launch the challenge. ”

Although Meltzer added that he is not sure if they will win the Championship, the plans were to make them the tag team champions at some point.

Speaking of Andrade and Ángel Garza, Meltzer had previously mentioned in the WOR that managers hold Ángel Garza in high esteem and that he could possibly be close to a big solo boost.

Meltzer said the following, when asked if his drive was in danger from the firing of Paul Heyman:

Andrade and Garza are fine. I know they have long-term plans for them. For now they are in the safe zone, and I think Garza (is more appreciated) than Andrade in the long term. But in the short term, I think Garza and Andrade are destined for the championship. If not, definitely at least one match for the tag team championship.

What does the future hold for Andrade and Ángel Garza?

Both Garza and Andarde are former WWE champions and have all it takes to be successful solitaire superstars.

While Andrade and Zelina Vega have worked side by side since NXT, and hopefully they will continue to do so in the future, it is likely that Garza will separate from the group first as he does not need a spokesperson since he has a lot of charisma.

There have been backstage reports that even suggest Vince McMahon sees a Young Eddie Guerrero in Ángel Garza.

The RAW tag team division needs more top-tier teams now that the rivalry between The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits has ended. Garza and Andrade would be the perfect team to take on The Street Profits, especially after their comedy segments with The Viking Raiders.

While Garza maintains a calm demeanor outside the ring, both he and Andrade have a fierce style as performers that will go well with Street Profits’ in-ring style from WWE.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our source in Google News, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.