AJ Styles won the Intercontinental Championship, beating Daniel Bryan in the tournament final for the vacant championship, after WWE stripped Sami Zayn of the belt. This is because he did not show up for work because he did not want to take risks for the Covid-19. At the end of the day Sami’s concerns were met, but that is not a topic for now.

Last week the Fenomenal wanted a grand coronation ceremony as Intercontinental Champion, where he forced Daniel Bryan to put the belt on him. While everything seemed to indicate that he would have a rivalry with Matt Riddle, as he faced the Original Bro in a non-head to head battle where the recently debuted from NXT won, there were doubts about who would be the rival.

AJ Styles plans for the future

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on the future of the phenomenal, stating that the next in line for the championship is Matt Riddle. This after he defeated the phenomenal in the aforementioned heads-up. This is what WON had to say:

AJ Styles vs. Matt Riddle appears to be the main destination for the IC title after Riddle debuted and beat Styles in an untitled fight.

AJ Styles was ready to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Drew Gulak on SmackDown this week, but the fight did not take place. Although The Phenomenal AJ Styles will likely face Drew Gulak and possibly Daniel Bryan in the future, his next big rivalry will be with The Original Bro Matt Riddle.

