Planning to camp this summer? This is what you should know

Due to the pandemic, more than 48 million families in the country camped at least once last year, according to the Kampgrounds of America (KOA) annual report, a trend that will surely continue this summer as a way to vacation. .

To help families who want to join this trend for the first time, we spoke with Toby O’Rourke, President and CEO of KOA, who shared the essential information to successfully organize these types of trips.

1.- Decide how you want to camp

Tent. Tents are a popular choice for beginners because they are portable and adaptable. You can find tents in various shapes and sizes, with varying degrees of weather protection and insulation. Some are designed with solo travelers in mind, while others have multiple rooms for the whole family. Be aware of the weather though, as the tents are not air conditioned or heated.

Cabins The cabins are fully enclosed shelters with furniture. The type and level of furniture depends on the type of cabin you are renting for your stay. For example, KOA camping cabins have electricity and beds, while “Deluxe Cabin” cabins also offer features like private bathrooms. Depending on location and availability, you can even get televisions or kitchens. Camping Cabins and Deluxe Cabins are an ideal lodging option for groups of family or friends who are learning to camp and are not ready to take the plunge into the tent. They are also great ways to stay if you are celebrating a special event or just want to leave your store equipment at home.

RVs: Recreational vehicles (RVs) are a popular camping alternative because you still get a lot of the same flexibility, but without the need to pitch your own tent. RVs are also more suitable for use in any weather and are a great combination for families who travel often. Unlike tents, RVs require some prior experience in setting up and troubleshooting plumbing, electrical, and automotive. They also require ongoing maintenance. If you want to give RVing a try before you buy one, you can rent an RV for a camping trip as a test drive.

2.- Decide where you would like to camp

If you’re still learning the basics of camping, it’s a good idea to camp in an organized camp like the ones KOA offers, where you have direct access to clean bathrooms, laundry facilities, and other amenities.

Think about your camping goals to help you decide on a location. Is it to visit new places or historical sites? Or are you wanting to fully enjoy the outdoors? Once you determine the purpose of the trip, you can choose a destination.

Another factor is the season and what that means in terms of weather. You’ll want to factor in temperatures, potential rainfall, and seasonal sights you’d like to see (like leaves that change in the fall or flowers that bloom in the spring).

Choose a campground that is accessible to everyone who is camping with you. For example, if you have children and / or the elderly, you will want to avoid campsites that are remote and require hiking or mountain hikes to access.

Many people prefer to camp close to home and travel less. In fact, more than half of the campers actually travel less than 100 miles from home. This can be beneficial for first-time campers in case they forget something important or don’t want to spend too much time on the road. Being close to home also means you can be a bit more flexible with your schedule and travel arrangements.

3.- What should you pack

Sleeping equipment: Bring everything you need for a good night’s sleep, including duvets, sleeping bags, pillows, an inflatable mattress, or a crib. Some new campers also find eye masks or white noise machines helpful for falling asleep more quickly.

Camping equipment: Outdoor lighting headlights, lanterns, and torches will keep your campsite well lit if you sleep outside. You’ll also need some approved firewood packs, a cooler and ice, a match and water dispenser, a lighter, and a fire starter if you’re looking to spend time around a campfire.

Outdoor eating items: camping folding tables and chairs, plastic tablecloths and tablecloth clips for the picnic table, bug repellent candles and an outdoor mat to help catch dirt and grass before entering your tent, RV or cabin.

Bathroom items: Towels, washcloths, soap, shampoo, shower shoes, toothbrush and toothpaste.

Cleaning articles: Trash bags, paper towels, a cleaning sponge, and wet wipes.

Safety equipment: Stay safe with bug spray, a water bottle, sunscreen, a first aid kit, and a portable fire extinguisher.

Other essential items to consider if you are camping this summer:

A comfortable and light blanket, especially as temperatures often drop at night Portable battery chargers to ensure you can always keep your cell phone and other electronic devices charged Portable jump starter in case you drain your car battery A bag of soft side cooler that takes up less space than a traditional large refrigerator and can be easily refilled with ice from a local gas station fountain drink machine Several jugs of clean drinking water, in case you are in a remote area with less access to a grocery store for drinking water Snacks that do not need to be refrigerated, such as jerky, nuts, and dried fruit A roll of duct tape in case of a makeshift repair or temporary fix for an injury Wet wipes to keep your vehicle clean and / or or camping area Physical roadmaps in case there is no signal in a remote area Coins and paper the currency in case you travel remotely where credit cards may not be accepted Deck of cards and / or board games to keep everyone entertained while disconnected from electronics.

For a more complete list of everything you may need and more information, visit: http://www.koa.com