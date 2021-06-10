Planned Parenthood of Greater New York to Resume In-Person Care at its Health Centers



Planned Parenthood of Greater New York is pleased to announce its plans to resume full-time in-person health care at five of our PPGNY health centers. PPGNY health centers in Massapequa, Kingston, Staten Island, Rome and Goshen will begin accepting appointments starting in the summer of 2021.

As part of Planned Parenthood’s mission to improve health care outcomes in underserved communities, PPGNY health centers in Massapequa, Kingston, Staten Island, Rome and Goshen will offer patients the full range of sexual and health services. reproductive health, including cancer screenings, contraception, emergency contraception, STI testing and treatment, HIV testing and prevention, transgender / non-binary hormone therapy, pregnancy testing and options counseling, and much more. Patients can also come to PPGNY for compassionate and nonjudgmental abortion care. By resuming full-time in-person care in these regions, PPGNY expands its capacity to provide essential sexual and reproductive health care by more than 21,000 patient visits per year.

Planned Parenthood of Greater New York was launched in January 2020, after the merger of five local Planned Parenthood affiliates, with the mission of promoting and protecting access to sexual and reproductive health care for all New Yorkers. Three months after the launch of PPGNY, New York became the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing PPGNY to restructure its healthcare delivery model. PPGNY strategically consolidated critical clinical resources, staff, and personal protective equipment (PPE) across its network to preserve the future of quality, affordable sexual and reproductive health care.

As the pace of the pandemic is slowing and more people are receiving COVID-19 vaccines, we are proud to be able to connect people to our services during this time of recovery. PPGNY Health Centers will bring essential sexual and reproductive health and education services to communities that have suffered the brunt of the pandemic, the majority of which are Latino, African American, immigrant, and low-income individuals. We are also proud to enhance our innovative options for providing healthcare, including telehealth services, to meet the needs of the people we serve.

Through telehealth, patients can use their phones, computers or other means to connect with trusted PPGNY physicians from the comfort of their homes. Virtual appointments are a safe and convenient way to access a wide range of sexual and reproductive health services including contraception, emergency contraception, HIV risk assessment, STI counseling and treatment, wellness check-ups, hormonal therapy for transgender people, medical abortion and more.

Call 1-800-230-PLAN to make an appointment and get more information.

Planned Parenthood has been a trusted provider of sexual and reproductive health care for more than 100 years. We are committed to ensuring that every PPGNY patient receives quality, affordable healthcare from our team of expert physicians, regardless of their zip code or ours.

We are recovering from a public health crisis that has reorganized our organization and our nation. PPGNY may not look the same after this pandemic is over, but we are committed to our mission. We are creating a world in which all people have the information, power, and resources they need to make their own decisions about their bodies, their families, and their futures.

-Joy D. Calloway is the Acting Executive Director of Planned Parenthood of Greater New York

