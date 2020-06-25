Horror content has a fairly loyal audience. To date, they did not have too many alternatives to access this content, which was normally broadcast by cinema and series channels, with few exceptions. Today, we know that Vodafone TV is reinforced with a new horror package. In this case, we talk about Planet horror, new Vodafone TV on-demand package. We give you its price, content and conditions after the jump.

Vodafone follows in the footsteps of Orange to please lovers of movies and horror series. If the French operator launched a Terror package, consisting of the DARK linear channel and the Planet Horror on-demand service, both produced by AMC Networks. In your case, the monthly price is 3 euros per month, although it was completely free promotion for all new registrations in said pack in its first days.

Vodafone embraces Planet Horror

Now, we know that Vodafone has also opted to include the Planet Horror offer. In this case, it is an on-demand package produced by AMC Networks and Wild Duck Productions. Planet Horror content will be located in the Video Club / See section and its price will be 2 euros per month for Vodafone TV customers.

Precisely, Planet Horror premieres exclusively the same June 25th the ‘El purgatorio’ tribune, in which the director of the Sitges Festival, Ángel Sala, dissects different themes related to the genre in each installment. Among the rest of the content we find ‘Goodnight Mommy’, ‘Trench 11’, ‘We have the meat’, the trilogy of ‘The Human Centipede’, ‘The Eyes of My Mother’, ’30 Miles From Nowhere ‘,’ Beautiful People ‘ , ‘Belzebuth’, ‘Inside’, ‘Bliss’ or ‘Darlin’.

With this incorporation, Vodafone TV wants to continue being the largest aggregator for cinema and series with more than 16,000 different film and series titles and more than 95,000 content on demand. Its content packages are as follows:

Pack Seriefans: all the series from HBO Spain, FOXNOW and AXN Now and hundreds of other series to see them on demand for 10 euros a month (free with One Unlimited rates). It also includes TNT, Calle 13, Comedy Central, Cosmo, SYFY, XTRM, FOX, FOX Life, AXN, AXN WHITE and AMC. Pack Serielovers: the most complete offer in series with everything included in Seriefans and also Amazon Prime with Prime Video series for 14 euros per month (4 euros per month with Unlimited One rates). Pack Cinefans: includes an extensive catalog with thousands of films of all genres available on demand: from the all-time cinema of TCM and SOMOS to the latest Hollywood premieres at Movistar Premieres and all independent FILMIN cinema for 12 euros per month. It also includes DARK and Canal Hollywood. More Series: Movistar Series and StarzPlay for 5 euros per month, in addition to TNT, Calle 13, SYFY, FOX, AXN Now, AXN WHITE and AXN. Documentary Pack: all content on documentaries and science, adventure, history, nature, and travel documentaries … both on demand and on specialist channels. Includes for 8 euros a month History, Odyssey, Discovery Channel, the National Geographic + app, National Geographic, National Geographic Wild, Travel, Crime and Research, Blaze, My Zen TV,, Canal Cocina, Decasa, and many more. Peques Pack: Series, programs, films and drawings for children to grow up learning and at the same time having fun with their favorite characters. Includes Disney Junior, Disney XD, Nickelodeon, Canal Panda, Nick Jr., the My Nick Jr. app and Baby TV for 5 euros a month. Sports Pack for 5 euros per month: Dedicated to lovers of sport, adventure and risk with the main tennis, cycling, rally championships, skateboarding, surfing … and much more. It includes, among others, Eurosport 1 and 2, Fight Sports, Betis TV, Barça TV and Surf Channel. Music Pack for 10 euros a month: includes TIDAL, the global music and entertainment platform for dancing with millions of songs and exclusive content such as live concerts and artist encounters, and MyMTV Music, the first customizable music channel available only at Vodafone. In addition, lovers of classical and contemporary music will be able to enjoy operas, concerts, dance and jazz in Mezzo, all POP music with Sol Música, MTV, HIT TV and much more. Free Universal Pack: this pack includes international information and entertainment with programs, magazines, movies, news … from a selection of international channels (CNN, BBC World, France 24, Deutsche Welle …) and Latin (TV Chile, Cubavisión and more). Adult Pack for 10 euros per month: adult content of all genres available on demand with the Placer TV app and Vivid TV Europe and Vivid TV Red channels. Hunting Pack for 7 euros per month: unique, exclusive and self-produced content 24 hours throughout the year, to satisfy the curiosities of the fans of the world of hunting, fishing and nature with Cazavisión and Iberalia. Planet Horror Pack for 2 euros per month: all content on demand from this platform.