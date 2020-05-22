Plane with 107 passengers crashes in residential area in Pakistan. | PHOTO: AP

A plane with 107 passengers crashes in residential area in Pakistan, very close to the Karachi airport, in the southern region, where it should have landed, the local television station Geo announced.

According to the spokesman for the airline Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) that tshaved a total of 107 passengersIt is an Airbus A320 aircraft with flight number PK8303 that took off from Lahore city, bound for Karachi.

The terrible accident shocked the world, because in images projected by the various television networks in Pakistan, a huge cloud of smoke is shown from the fatal accident in a residential area where families lived.

The accident

As reported by the local newspaper Geo, the plane was carrying out an approach maneuver, and was unable to deploy the landing gear, while the aircraft had already lost altitude, and hit the roofs of various buildings They were in the area, finally crashing to the ground at 14:37 local time.

The Airbus 320 was between 10 and 12 years old, and was up to date on maintenance. Corporations such as the Armed Forces, arrived at the scene of the accident, as well as elements of Rangers’ body.

