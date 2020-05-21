Dash camera images of a vehicle show the plane cutting a power line as it fell

UNITED STATES.- One light plane with three people inside it crashed this Tuesday morning near a shopping plaza and the North Perry airport, in Miramar, Florida state, USA. One died, another is seriously injured and the rest are trapped.

The event occurred around 09:00 a.m. at the intersection of Pembroke Road and Hiatus Road. The Pembroke Pines Fire Department also dispatched rescuers to the area, the Pembroke Pines Police and the Miramar Police on their social networks.

A small plane crashed near the Pembroke Rd and Hiatus Rd intersection. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route due to road closures. pic.twitter.com/qQUnzucmKf – Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) May 12, 2020

Camera images from a vehicle dashboard show the aircraft cutting a power line as it fell.

Another video taken from a helicopter and posted to the Total Traffic Miami Twitter account shows the small plane, which has a letter “W” on one of its wings, struck near a Chase bank branch. You can see the firefighters pouring water on it, in the smoke.

The accident involved a “senior student and top instructor” from Wayman Aviation Academy, an academy spokesperson confirmed. The people were conducting a training flight and intended to land at 9:30.

The aviation academy is based at North Perry Airport and Opa-locka Executive Airport.

The aircraft started from North Perry airport and the pilot told air traffic controllers that he was trying to return to the terminal when the light plane he fell.

The Pembroke Pines Police He reported that the highway was temporarily closed and drivers were asked to find an alternative route if they are traveling to the area.

