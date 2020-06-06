Authorities confirmed that a small plane crashed in rural Georgia. All occupants of the plane that fell in Georgia died. There were two children among those killed by the plane that crashed in Georgia.

A small plane crashed in rural Georgia on Friday and the five people on board were killed, including four members of a Florida family traveling to a funeral in Indiana.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills told local media that no one survived the accident that occurred on Friday afternoon about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta, the ABC News news agency reported shortly before. 11.00 at night.

Sills identified the victims as Larry Ray Pruitt, 67, of Morriston, Florida; Shawn Charles Lamont, 41, of Gainesville, Florida; his wife Jody Rae Lamont, 43; and their two children, Jayce, 6, and Alice, 4.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that the Piper PA31-T aircraft was flying from Williston, Florida, to Newcastle, Indiana.

Tracy Carter, a Milledgeville resident, told The Union-Recorder that she saw the plane circling the area and then caught fire. He detailed that parts of the plane fell off and fell in a nearby field, adding that he also heard a loud bang.

Emergency teams rushed to the scene of the tragedy, where they smothered the flames in a wooded area.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the causes of the fatal accident in which the plane crashed in Georgia.

Pakistan: Turbulence, warning before lethal air disaster

Last month, another plane crash, but one that occurred in Pakistan, shocked many.

When the plane shook violently, Mohammad Zubair thought it was turbulence. Then, the pilot spoke on the public address to warn that the landing could be “problematic,” AP reported.

Moments later, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crashed in a busy neighborhood near Karachi International Airport, killing at least 97 people, all believed to be all passengers and crew. Zubair was one of two people who survived the accident on May 22.

Until that time, only 19 bodies had been identified and most of them had severe burns, said Meeran Yousaf, spokeswoman for the province’s Department of Health. Eight people on the ground were injured, including four who were still hospitalized the day after the event.

The plane crashed near Jinnah International Airport, in a poor and crowded residential area known as Model Colony. Eighteen homes were destroyed or sustained significant damage, said Abdullah Hafiz Khan, a PIA spokesman.

91 passengers and eight crew members were traveling aboard the damaged Airbus A230, said Abdul Sattar Kokhar, spokesman for the Civil Aviation Authority. The other survivor is Zafar Masood, a bank executive.

In a telephone interview from the hospital bed he was admitted to, Zubair, a mechanical engineer, said that flight PK8308 had taken off on time from the eastern city of Lahore at 1:00 p.m. It was a smooth and uneventful journey until the device began its descent shortly before 3:00 p.m.