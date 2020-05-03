It was a humanitarian flight carrying four Spaniards for their repatriation

EFE –

BOLIVIA.- Six people died when a Saturday crashed. light plane in Bolivia, four Spaniards and two Bolivian soldiers who were piloting the aircraft, reported official sources.

The accident occurred in the Amazon region of Beni during a humanitarian flight carrying the Spanish “for repatriation”, according to the Bolivian Air Force (FAB).

The Beechcraff Baron B-55 aircraft of the Bolivian Air Force (FAB) crashed at 1:42 p.m. local time (17:42 GMT) while flying a “humanitarian aid” flight between the Bolivian cities of Trinity, capital of the region of Beni, and Santa Cruz.

The deceased are a captain and a lieutenant who piloted the light plane and four Spanish passengers, according to a FAB statement.

The deceased captain is Fabio Daniel J.L., Lt. Richard Anderson C.B., and the Spaniards Francisco José G.G., Yandira O.V., Deliz S.V. and Alba A.F., according to the statement.

The Bolivian Air Force launched an investigation “into the factors that caused the accident“, the result of which may be known within eight days.

The regional director in Beni of Bolivian state airport company Aasana, David Pedraza, told the media in Trinity that the aircraft had taken off from this city’s Military Air Base.

Pedraza reported that the destination was El Trompillo, a secondary airport in Santa Cruz, and about twelve minutes after takeoff he reported an engine failure, so he warned that he was returning to Trinity and priority was given to landing.

About eight or ten kilometers from the airport of origin, contact with the light plane and then smoke was spotted where it crashed, the director added.

One of the passengers died when he was transferred to a hospital and the rest were burned to death, he said.

Next week a flight between Santa Cruz, which has in Viru Viru the main Bolivian airport, and Madrid to repatriate Spaniards stranded in Bolivia, where it has been declared a state of sanitary emergency by the coronavirus, with the airspace closed except for humanitarian and repatriation flights.

On March 21, two Bolivian soldiers, FAB crews, died on an instruction flight in the Bolivian region of Cochabamba.