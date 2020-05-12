In the last days a video with dangerous claims about the coronavirus pandemic It has gone viral in the United States and is beginning to spread rapidly in other places such as Spain or Latin America.

Denounces an alleged worldwide secret plot by international elites on account of the health crisis, hints that flu vaccines have been used to spread the coronavirus, and questions the masks because “it literally activates your own virus.” Without evidence.

The video speaks, without evidence, of a conspiracy of certain elites whose objective would be to enrich themselves and take power thanks to the health crisis

The recording published a week ago on YouTube relates without evidence to people like Bill Gates or Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the United States and visible face of the fight against coronavirus in the country, with that alleged conspiracy of certain elites whose objective would be to enrich themselves and take political power thanks to the health crisis that plagues much of the planet.

Plandemic, the umpteenth conspiracy

The piece starring the discredited Dr. Judy Mikovits, excerpt from a longer video titled Plandemic, has been spread in the United States by anti-vaccines, conspiracy groups and activists of the Reopen America movement, according to The New York Times, accumulating more than eight million times.

The video features an elaborate and professional interview with Mikovits in which it is maintained that the coronavirus causing the disease known as COVID-19 cannot possibly have originated naturally. That is would have been artificially created. In addition, it goes further and ensures that flu vaccines would have been used to latently inoculate the virus.

The conspiracy video argues that influenza vaccines would have been used to latently inoculate the virus and that the use of protective measures, such as masks or gloves, activates the virus.

According to the recording, the way to activate this sleeping agent is precisely the use of gloves and a mask. Its use makes them even sicker, the false documents suggests. What naturally not true, as many scientists, verifiers and specialized scientific publications such as Science have been responsible for making clear in recent days.

Mikovits also assures in the video, with a montage and a professional edition, that Dr. Fauci would have downgraded his research on how vaccines can harm people’s immune systems. And, this supposed circumstance, the one that would make people find themselves in a weakened position against diseases such as that caused by the new coronavirus. More anti-vaccine disinformation, in this case.

“Suggesting that wearing a mask can make you sick could cause imminent harm,” they say on Facebook, justifying the removal of the controversial video.

Given the dangerous and unfounded claims the video holds, even suggesting that the death toll is being misrepresented to exercise control over people, Platforms like YouTube, Vimeo or Facebook are trying to eliminate it due to the risk to public health that the falsehoods it maintains are taken into account by people..

This past Thursday they committed to it, although we have found that it is not easy to find the video (directly uploaded or linked) on Twitter or even YouTube. “Suggesting that wearing a mask can make you sick could cause imminent harm,” a Facebook representative said, justifying the decision. For its part, YouTube has made it clear in the deleted copies of the video that its content violates community standards. The Google platform has already made clear in the past that it would delete videos related to the coronavirus that deal with alleged cures that could be dangerous or discuss mandates from health authorities.