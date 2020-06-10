In recent days, a video that has been widely circulated through the networks has been sent to us through our WhatsApp verification service (+34 682 58 96 64) called ‘Plandemic: The Hidden Agenda Behind COVID-19’ ” , about 26 minutes long and in which the molecular biologist Judy Mikovits defends, for example, that the SARS-CoV-2 virus was created in laboratories, doubts the effectiveness of vaccines and ensures that she has been retaliated against and her voice silenced by political powers, such as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the United States, Anthony Fauci, and businessmen, such as Bill gates.

The video was published on various social networks on May 4 and the growth in the number of views, likes and times shared was exorbitant. The interview is made by Mikki Willis, founder of Elevate, a small production company in North Los Angeles that seeks to “produce works of art that make us feel good as human beings,” as we can read on their website. But, before analyzing what is said, Who is Judy Mikovits?

Bachelor of Biology and PhD in Molecular Biology, Mikovits worked from 1992 to 2001 at the National Cancer Institute and from 2006 to 2011 she was director of research at the Whittemore Peterson Institute for Neuroimmune Diseases in the American city of Reno. This last year she was fired after her research on chronic fatigue syndrome was discredited. The same Science magazine in which it was published, retracted it. Soon after, she was arrested and briefly imprisoned after being denounced by the Reno institute for stealing internal information from computers. The charges were dropped in June 2012.

Since then, its weight within groups of conspiracy and anti-vaccine theories has been growing. Regarding their statements in the video, we follow the order in which they appear during the interview.

Vaccines kill millions and there is currently no vaccine on the schedule for any working RNA (ribonucleic acid) virus. (False)

At one point Willis states that “if we activate mandatory vaccines worldwide” people like Bill gates “They will go on to earn hundreds of billions of dollars from the vaccines.” “AND they will kill millions, as they have already done with their vaccines ”, answers Dr. Mikovits.

The biologist argues that the possibility that universities in the United States could patent their discoveries “allowed conflicts of interest” and made it easier for people like Gates “destroy science“

“No one chose him, with no medical background or experience, but we leave people so they have a voice in this country while we destroy the lives of millions of people“He says of the technology magnate. A situation that qualifies as “crime”.

The Microsoft co-founder is one of the priority objectives of anti-vaccine groups, organizations that defend that the doses they inject us contain dangerous chemicals, weaken the immune system, can cause allergies or one of the most repeated, can cause autism. These lies we have dismantled in Newtral.es with arguments and experts, but they keep coming.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), immunization saves between two and three million lives each year, a figure that could be increased by up to 1.5 million more people if global coverage is expanded. As we have already told you, vaccines are like a shield that protects us from birth to make us immune to disease by stimulating the production of antibodies.

Mikovits’ claim that vaccines will kill or have killed “millions” it is false, just as it is also the case that there are no vaccines that work for RNA (ribonucleic acid) viruses.

Regarding the latter, Dr. María Garcés, member of the Vaccine Advisory Committee of the Spanish Association of Pediatrics (CAV-AEP) cites as an example the triple viral vaccine that “protects against three viruses RNA: that of measles, that of rubella and that of mumps ”.

According to the WHO, the measles vaccine has saved more than 20 million children in the past 15 years.

Regardless, the presence of anti-vaccine organizations is relevant not only in the United States. Europe has also seen how this thought is gone expanding across the old continent. According to the ‘Europeans’ attitude towards vaccination’ report of April 2019, nearly half of the population of the European Union (48%) considered that vaccines can often produce serious side effects, 38% diseases against those that protect and 31% that can weaken the immune system.

Disinformation about vaccines led the WHO and the European Commission in 2019 to declare the reluctance to vaccinate “as one of the main threats to global health” that year.

Mikovits assures in the interview that it is not anti-vaccine: “absolutely not”, he responds to Willis when he asks him about it.

The virus was created in a laboratory in Wuhan or in the United States. (False)

About minute 10 of the interview Willis asks if the virus “was created in a laboratory”, to which Mikovits replies that “he would not use the word created” but, he adds, that the development of the pandemic virus “cannot be said than happen naturally”

“It is very clear,” he says, that it was tampered with and assures that “it happened between the laboratories of North Carolina, the infectious diseases research institute of the US Army at Fort Detrick (USAMRIID) and the Wuhan laboratory“

As we already tell you here, this theory about the manufacture or artificial origin of the new coronavirus has been denied by numerous means and by the scientific community; It is a theory that mutates, whose details and people involved change over time.

The Professor of Microbiology at the University of Navarra, Ignacio López Goñi, points out in his blog that “the peculiar characteristics of SARS-CoV-2 were already in nature and laboratory experiments should not be imagined to explain its origin. We know less than 1% of viruses what’s out there. ”

It takes 800 years for a virus to mutate like SARS-CoV-2 has.

The interviewee defends the theory of virus manipulation arguing that the development of this family of microbes “cannot occur naturally”, as we have already commented and that, if it were, “it would take up to 800 years to occur”.

To quote Professor López Goñi again: “Viruses are millions of millions of‘ individuals ’, which multiply with enormous speed and with an extraordinary frequency of mutation and recombination. Viruses are not mutating, they live mutating. In them, the evolution goes to fast motion. Nature has enough resources to generate this and many other viruses. ”

We know that hydroxychloroquine and zinc are working very well for patients

At one point in the video, we see an unidentified man in a black robe making these claims about treating COVID-19 with hydroxychloroquine. As we have already told you, we still do not have scientific evidence that this active ingredient against malaria works against the virus, although research is underway.

Flu vaccines increase the chances of getting COVID-19 by 36%. (False)

Mikovits says in the recording that influenza vaccines harm the patient in order to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infections and that they increase this possibility. “There is currently no evidence that it can be increased,” says Dr. Garcés. “If both viruses coexist and people are not protected from at least the flu, the impact can be double or triple than we have lived, if there were a second wave of disease (COVID-19) coinciding with the flu, “he adds.

MIkovits makes this statement based on the report “Influenza vaccination and respiratory virus interference among Department of Defense personnel during the 2017–2018 influenza season”.

As we read in it, 6,120 workers from the US Department of Defense vaccinated against influenza that year and whether they tested positive for respiratory viruses were divided into several groups. The studio wanted investigate virus interference to see “whether the vaccinated had less risk of having other respiratory diseases compared to the non-immunized”.

One of his conclusions was that there was “little or no evidence to support the association of viral interference and influenza vaccination” and he concluded by noting that “more research is needed“

Dr. Garcés points to the part of the study that talks about that “the vaccine was significantly associated with the coronavirus and the human metapneumovirus; however, significant protection was associated with vaccination not only with most influenza viruses, but also with co-infections with parainfluenza, RSV, and without influenza viruses. ”

The coronaviruses referred to in this article are the 4 human coronaviruses that have circulated among us for many years and produce mild-moderate diseases, nothing to do with this new type of virus“He maintains.

Wearing the mask literally activates your own virus. (False)

Mikovits defends that “putting on the mask, wearing the mask literally activates your own virus. You are getting sick from your own expressions of reactivated coronaviruses ”and that, like SARS-CoV-2,“ then you have a big problem ”.

Dr. Garcés maintains that “viruses care little about the mask because they replicate in the respiratory system that they have invaded ”.

“It is a war that is being waged from within the organism and it has nothing to do with what a subject can or cannot expel, except for the fact that if the virus is replicating in its respiratory tract, it can infect people who come into contact with it, ”he says.

As we have explained, the use of masks is for minimize the odds that the particles that we emit, for example, when speaking, coughing and sneezing, end up in another person or reach ourselves from someone. In the event that this occurs and one of the two is infected, the risk of contracting the disease is much higher if they are not used.

