PlanB, creator of the S2F model, is ready for the “second stage” of the bull run on Bitcoin

Analysts of all stripes are often divided on how much Bitcoin will grow, but generally agree that it will grow. This time, we want to show you some predictions from the mysterious analyst known as PlanB, who believes that Bitcoin will reach unexplored heights using the famous Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model.

The analyst behind the pseudonym refers to the “point of no return.” In the words of PlanB we are apparently approaching the moment when Bitcoin takes off in a bull run that will leave the entire world speechless. That’s why he said he “can’t wait” for that moment to come.

What does PlanB consider could happen to Bitcoin according to the S2F model?

The figure PlanB has called “the point of no return” is close to US $ 288K, which it predicted in April 2020. At that time, PlanB released the revised BTC S2F or S2FX cross-asset model. For this updated model, you eliminated time and included other assets.

The analyst offers two models. The ‘s2f’ model is a time series and only considers the stock-to-flow of Bitcoin. The “s2fX” model is newer, it is not a time series and considers BTC, gold, silver, diamonds and real estate data. The first foresees US $ 100K at the end of this cycle, the second rises to US $ 288K.

«I see the S2FX model as a working hypothesis, like the S2F model. Future research could focus on adding more assets to the analysis. Of course, that was before the first stage of this bull run perfectly followed the F2FX chart. This is how PlanB defines its new analysis model.

Obviously none of this is set in stone. In an asset as volatile as Bitcoin making accurate predictions costs a bit, and sometimes there are those who take it as a game of chance or guessing.

Is the Stock-to-flow model always successful?

Although the Bitcoin price trajectory appears to be following the PlanB charts perfectly, no model is perfect. It could break down and send Bitcoin even higher, as far as we know. Or it could go the way of the original S2F model and report modest gains.

The S2F model has big detractors. It has been repeatedly attacked by experts in the field. A few months ago, NY Times bestselling author Marin Katusa published a lengthy essay dismissing the model, piece by piece.

