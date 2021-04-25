PlanB arrives to renew hopes in Bitcoin

The price correction that Bitcoin (BTC) has experienced has the entire crypto community on edge as some predict the end of crypto’s bull run. Nonetheless, PlanB renews hopes on Bitcoin.

Has the final hour of Bitcoin arrived?

According to data from CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin has seen an 18% pullback over the past 7 days. This price correction has led the crypto to hit lows below $ 48,000.

As is customary in the crypto industry, this pullback has weakened hopes that investors will invest in Bitcoin. So much so that some have predicted the end of crypto’s bull run.

Nonetheless, PlanB is once again making efforts to renew the crypto community’s hopes for Bitcoin.

Nothing goes up in a straight line

Renowned crypto analyst PlanB said yesterday that nothing goes up in a straight line. In this regard, he explained that Bitcoin has risen 6 months in a row and that it resembled the midway decline that we also saw in 2013 and 2017.

For those who may not be familiar with the name PlanB, he is a renowned crypto analyst and author of the Bitcoin Stock to Flow model. In a very summarized way, the S2F model manages to project the price of Bitcoin taking into account the upcoming halvings and the growing scarcity.

In this way, defending the projections of its model, PlanB explained through a graph that the previous bullish races of Bitcoin have suffered from considerable corrections. Consequently, the crypto analyst believes that this is a healthy correction and therefore the bull run will resume.

Also, today PlanB published a Tweet where it asked its crypto community to be patient.

It is worth bearing in mind that, after more than two years, the S2F model has proven to be quite assertive in predicting future price movements of Bitcoin.

Stock-to-Flow Multiple (463d)

2021-04-22, 23:59 UTC ln (current / model) Actual price: $ 51,882.06

Model price: $ 50,924.35

S2F multiple: 0.02 pic.twitter.com/vQQxeRdWy2 – S2F Multiple (@ s2fmultiple) April 23, 2021

In fact, we can see this in the previous Tweet, where we see that the price of Bitcoin is currently at USD 51,882 and, interestingly, the PlanB model predicts a price of USD 50,924. Therefore, knowing that the model predicts to reach USD 100,000 by this December, do you think the prediction will come true?

