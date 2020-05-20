In view of the increased pressure on social networks to open a process of impeachment President Jair Bolsonaro, Palácio do Planalto invests to have the MDB’s unrestricted support by its side. Bolsonaro, when approaching the Centrão, already considers having 172 votes in the House, enough to avoid opening an impediment process. The government is now looking to win over 34 emedebists to take the time to vote.

Despite the nod to new positions in the Executive, the top of the MDB resists and indicates that it will keep one foot in the government and the other outside. The acronym has two of the three government leaders in Congress and affiliates occupying positions in the federal structure, but has adopted the discourse that it does not need nominations to vote in favor of the agendas that are on the economic agenda. Thus, he says that he will maintain independence to criticize any actions by the president and his surroundings that confront democratic limits.

Yesterday, the party’s president, deputy Baleia Rossi (SP), was in a meeting in Planalto with the chief minister of the Government Secretariat, Luiz Eduardo Ramos, to mark his position, alongside government leaders in Congress, Eduardo Gomes (MDB -TO), and in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE). “No more fighting, no more useless discussion. We are seeing a lot of things that do not add anything at the moment. There are 16 thousand Brazilians who died, a series of anxieties, but will it be with political fights? We have total alignment with the the country’s recovery agenda. And the question of a position here and a position there is already overcome. The government respects the position of the MDB “, Baleia told Estadão.

The MDB’s top position, however, does not reverberate throughout the party. A group of deputies disagrees with the position and would like to have access to government positions, especially in their electoral holdings. The governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha, is another who argues that the acronym should be composed with Bolsonaro.

“I see no problem in appointing positions. Bolsonaro wants to build a majority in Parliament and, for that, he has to work with the parties,” said Deputy Hildo Rocha (MDB-MA), saying that 13 other deputies from the acronym have the same opinion .

Leader of the ruralist bench, deputy Alceu Moreira (MDB-RS) stated that if any deputy wants to get positions in the government, he will have to do this in his personal quota. “If a ministry needs a person with such a profile and that person has a political connection with the MDB, it does not harm the country, but it is not a party indication, nor will it be appointed in exchange for anything,” he said.

The position of the MDB has angered the leader of Progressives in the Chamber, Arthur Lira (AL), who negotiated with Bolsonaro the government’s approach with the Centrão. Lira has said that Baleia makes “demagogy” by saying that he will not accept positions, since he already has cadres of the party in government.

Last week, Lira and Baleia disagreed in the vote on the provisional measure of land regularization. The proposal was a government demand with support from Centrão. The text had the support to be approved, despite the setback of the environmental group. The measure, however, was shipwrecked.

After controversies in the plenary, the president of the MDB defended the replacement of the MP by a bill and had the support of the mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), which contradicted Lira. The leader of Progressistas wants to be the next mayor with Bolsonaro’s support and sees in the proximity between Maia and Baleia a game that can hinder his plans.

See too:

Berlin Church opens doors to Muslims

.