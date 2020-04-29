Jair Bolsonaro’s strategy of approaching Centrão could give the president the support of a decisive group for his future in office. If he has to stop any impeachment process in the Chamber, Bolsonaro will need 172 votes. Today, he does not have a base in Congress, but with the distribution of posts, he can bring 173 parliamentarians together – one vote more than the number needed to prevent proceedings.

Party leaders who have been with Bolsonaro recently noted that, with the change in treatment and the offer of seats in the second and third tiers, he has earned the acronyms of Centrão’s middle benches. With that, he cracked the block that gave support to the mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), whom he started to attack as the main opponent in Congress.

With the movement to survive, Bolsonaro is eyeing the votes of Progressistas (40 deputies), party that housed two of his sons, PL (39), PSD (37), Republicans (31), Solidarity (14) and PTB (12 ). The sum is 173, without taking into account any defects. In addition, the president would have at least half the votes of the PSL bench, made up of 53 deputies, with the dissent of his former party, which may migrate to Aliança in Brazil.

Bolsonaro also has a share of support in the MDB (34), in the bible stand, on the evangelical and Catholic fronts, and individual adhesions in parties such as Pode, Patriota, PSC and other dwarf acronyms.

As the newspaper showed The State of S. Paulo, the president, in 16 months in office, is the target of 31 impeachment requests in the Chamber. The number is higher than that of his predecessors and grew after former Justice Minister Sérgio Moro accused him of political interference in the Federal Police. On another front, parliamentarians are also trying to get a CPI off the ground to investigate complaints.

Maia said yesterday that the moment is for caution. “We have a Fake News CPI that will move forward, an investigation by Minister Celso de Mello (from the Supreme Federal Court) that will move forward and we will focus on the guidelines for fighting the coronavirus,” he said.

Heritage

In practice, Centrão has commanded the Board of Directors of the Chamber since 2015, the year in which then deputy Eduardo Cunha (MDB-RJ) was elected to the presidency of the House. Cunha was eventually arrested and convicted by Moro in the Lava Jato lawsuit. Although the departure of the “super administration” has worn Bolsonaro in his relationship with his electorate, leaders of the Centrão – a bloc of which the president himself was a member in the past, when he was a deputy – celebrated the fall.

Moro and Maurício Valeixo, his right hand in the Federal Police, symbolized the legacy of Lava Jato, an operation that reached dozens of parliamentarians and Centrão parties. Bolsonaro was elected rejecting the “old politics” and, with that, Maia continued as the group’s official interlocutor in the Plateau. It won’t be like that anymore. In the face of political and economic crises and the worsening of the coronavirus pandemic, Bolsonaro decided to change the negotiation model with Congress and increasingly seeks to isolate Maia.

There are doubts about what will be the behavior of the leftist parties, mainly of the PT (53), in relation to the complaints of Moro. The opposition wants to remove Bolsonaro from the Planalto, but without benefiting the former Lava Jato judge. Moro is the executioner of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, whom he arrested and condemned for passive corruption and money laundering.

If these variables were not enough – the pro-Bolsonaro votes in Centrão and the opposition’s ill will towards Moro – there are still the difficulties imposed by the covid-19. With social isolation, the president’s impediment would depend on a call for a face-to-face meeting by Maia and Senate President Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP). The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

See too:

Celso de Mello opens investigation to investigate Moro’s accusations against Bolsonaro

.