Mexico.- The Government of Mexico presented the plan of return to activities of the “new normal”, after the quarantine by COVID-19, which will have three stages and will work with traffic lights.

The Secretary of Economy, Graciela Márquez, explained that in “the new normal” the first stage consists of the reopening of municipalities called “hope”.

The second in preparation for the general reopening with the development of sanitary protocols and training, and the third that includes a traffic light system by regions for the opening of social, educational and economic activities.

Te Stay tuned here 👇 The “New Normal” plan has 3 stages: Stage 1: May 18 reopening of 269 Municipalities of La Esperanza, in 15 states Stage 2: May 18-31, preparation for reopening Stage 3: June 1st, starts with a regional traffic light system. pic.twitter.com/IFmBvalFML – Noise on the Net (@RuidoEnLaRed) May 13, 2020

“Stage one will be the reopening of the municipalities (it will begin on May 18); stage two, from May 18 to 31, is the preparation for the reopening of productive activities such as construction, mining, and manufacturing of transportation equipment; while stage three starts on June 1, ”he indicated.

In this regard, the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador He indicated that he will constantly be informed about “what has been called the return to the new normal.”

This in order that “we all learn this plan by heart, that it be widely known,” said López Obrador.

For his part, the head of the SEP, Stephen Moctezuma, He specified that there will be no return to classes until it is completely safe.

READ ‘There will be no return to school until it is safe’: SEP

emc